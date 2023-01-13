 Skip to content
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Investigator: "Did you embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the County Fair Association" Perp: Mmmffff   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe I've just become a complete cynic over the years, but I always assume someoneis making bank from a "non-profit". There's profit for someone in there. And maybe it's as grandiose and genial as stabilizing an area in terms of health or something to ensure a good customer base, but that's about as altruistic as it'll get.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you put 1 person in charge of things without anyone checking, bad things can happen.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, it shouldn't be that easy to embezzle money.  It seems nuts to me that they don't have anyone overseeing the bookkeeper.  Hell, if this lady hadn't got stupid greedy she probably would have never been caught.  But that's almost always the case, isn't it?  They try it once and get away with it, so they try it again, and each time they don't get caught they get a little bolder, a little greedier.  Until eventually they do get caught.  But I suppose if they had the impulse control to quit while they were ahead they probably wouldn't have stolen the money to begin with.  So I guess it's kind of a "chicken or the egg" thing.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: You know, it shouldn't be that easy to embezzle money.  It seems nuts to me that they don't have anyone overseeing the bookkeeper.  Hell, if this lady hadn't got stupid greedy she probably would have never been caught.  But that's almost always the case, isn't it?  They try it once and get away with it, so they try it again, and each time they don't get caught they get a little bolder, a little greedier.  Until eventually they do get caught.  But I suppose if they had the impulse control to quit while they were ahead they probably wouldn't have stolen the money to begin with.  So I guess it's kind of a "chicken or the egg" thing.


Any decently run organization has those processes built in
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't talk back to the bosses, if you know what's good for you.

That's why it's so easy.
 
