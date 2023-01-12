 Skip to content
(Army Times) Hardest thing about being in US Army? Don't be a biatch
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius :Think of yourself as dead. You have lived your life. Now, take what's left and live it properly. What doesn't transmit light creates its own darkness.
After the 5th Vet I knew died by suicide it was clear talking to someone that could help was the best plan.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Holy shiat
What a read
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Powerful.

No tl;dr

READ his words. Please
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcellus Wallace unavailable for comment
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More woke propaganda weakening our military.

Not really, good read
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
War zones fark up people's heads worse than most can imagine.

I've seen some shiat.

/Air Force Mental Health Technician, 2009-2013
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Institutionalized toxicity?  In my armed forces?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never served.

My uncle was in Rammstein doing Pre Viet nam stuff when there was a massive fuel explosion on the base. His status was unknown to the family when I was born, which is why I have his name.

He dodged Viet Nam, but came home pretty charred up. Still has scars. Eventually got a gig at the VA as a veteran advocate.

Fast forward, and I was drinking in a bar in Hoboken and struck up a conversation with a vet fresh back from the gulf. He was all farked up. After a couple hours I called my Uncle, and said I've been talking to this guy who I think is going to off himself or someone else if he doesn't get help: can I give him your work number? Yes, do that, said Uncle H31N0US.

The guy actually called him. My uncle hooked him up with counseling and I think some financial support (the guy was working construction but it was off and on for external and internal reasons). Weeks go by, saw that guy in the bar again and he was a different person, and wouldn't let me pay for a beer. Said my uncle saved his life.

Think of this whenever some asshole politician wants to cut vet benefit funding.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Powerful.

No tl;dr

READ his words. Please


Yep - when you can't anymore you can't.  Ain't no amount of "not being a biatch" that's gonna fix that.   And killing people for a living is damn likely to cause it - even when it's theoretically justified socially.  It doesn't change what it does to you as much as you'd hope from all I've heard

/best I can do is what I've heard, only been shot at once - and it was a desultory shotgun blast from a crazy old bastard playing git off my land
//probably rock salt - he wasn't even aiming particularly I don't think
///still damn near needed new pants - once we stopped running and could think about it.  About a mile down the road.  Fastest mile I ever ran
////and that was one old guy with a shotgun - lots of people shooting at you to kill on a regular basis?  Yeah...
 
thy crotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i'm not a fan of soldiers or cops, but i'm not necessarily "woke" either.
that said, this is an important, fantastic read.  i hope it "trends".
thanks subby.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See, that's not a problem in the Navy.

/cannibalism, OTOH
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The armed forces are full of people, serving or not, that are stuck in the, misery loves company, mindset. They will drag anyone they can down to their level, rather than building them up. Any of my, former, fellow soldiers opinion of me is as significant as a fart in a whirlwind. I do keep in touch with a very small handful of them. Most were very childish adults with severe arrested development. To be fair to some of them, many came from very impoverished parts of the country, urban and rural so they were at least trying to break that cycle. Too bad many of them couldn't be bothered to reach down and help the next guy up.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just what you need when you are struggling: a PowerPoint presentation. Bonus if it is read, word for agonizing word, to you by an "instructor". Or even worse, a non-pro creator and presenter, who sat up all night, drunk on Zinfandel, scouring the clip art library in search of images that will bring their ideas to life. In most cases a clip art image of a person talking to a wall would suffice.  I fully believe that if we drill down and look for the root causes of mental illness we will find that a not insignificant number of cases were caused by PowerPoint presentations.  I have a substance abuse disorder (I like drugs and GOD, Girls On Drugs) and I can confidently trace my problems back to a two hour PP presentation on subnet masking in MCSE Boot Camp where the "instructor" could answer no questions autonomously, she only read the slide again.  Jesus, just thinking about it makes me want some clean dope and a dirty, dirty girl. I need to reach out to my recovery network, see if anyone knows where to get them.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My son's best friend went into the military right out of school. Not because he wanted to, but because it's what the men in his family did. After he did his time and got out, he had PTSD without ever having engaged enemy combatants. He basically said that we only hear about 0.1% of the assaults, rapes, murders, and other assorted shiat that goes on within our own military.  Now, he has to constantly fight with the VA to get the treatment he needs because they're even less apt to help if you're problem is psychological
 
NoGods
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got out one year before Desert Storm. As good woman helped me back to the real world too. We've been married 32 years now.

Choose to live.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Having frozen in the great white north, and cooked in SEA heat I can relate to this story.  No money , no food, no rest, no respect.  All adventures.
.
I had read quite a bit about what it meant to join the service before I joined.  So I knew it would be tough all the way through.
.
It met expectations so I didn't feel the need to Biatch over everything for the rest of my life.
Basic training should have nixed this one early.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


The Army's most humiliating loss in decades.
 
shabu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I read anything more impactful than that today, I'm going to have to shut my brain down.

Damn fine post subby. Thank you.

/But you still owe me 2 Kleenex.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: See, that's not a problem in the Navy.

/cannibalism, OTOH


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stripes Scene
Youtube 765b-T5P450


I thought the hardest part was getting into Czechoslovakia
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After 20 years in the Army and retiring a "proud vet" and all that bullshiat, I had to let it all go. 20 years of toxic bullshiat was hard enough, and exactly like TFA said. 20 years of "leaders" paying lip service to a Soldiers first mentality. After 20 years I put everything military related that I have away, much of it in the trash but it still wasn't enough. Not being able to deal with emotions in a healthy way for that long has farked me mentally. Never be seen as a biatch or a pussy was an unwritten rule. Fortunately my wife and kids are amazing and just what I needed to pull back from the edge. That and a bit of medication.

I feel for people, any person at all, who doesn't have a supportive loved one.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ now  
On April 23rd, I will have been out of Uniform for 20 years. The three years I served are still the worst years of my life. The scars of what my unit did to me run so deep, I'll probably never actually heal from them. I had never seen such abuse in my life, and my mother was a "dad of the month" kind of person. I never sought help for what happened then, and it's too late now; I've recovered enough to have a reasonably career and I finally got my house.

So, I'll just snark on in other threads. But what he went through in the article was very, very real. I would know.
 
