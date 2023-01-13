 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Birds are real. They've been working for the CIA since 1977 and the results of the work are still not fully declassified   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well okay, but Steve Miller is still an asshole.

HomoHabilis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Birds certainly are NOT real! I saw this on that "clock show".
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Birds are dinosaurs
 
