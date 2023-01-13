 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Decapitated remains of newlywed bride found. Police think separatists were responsible   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as her husband Jared "Bigus" Dicus, 21, was arrested and confessed to killing his wife
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, just how bad was her cooking??
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Damar Hamlin, then Lisa Marie Presley and now this woman.  Joe's jab shows no mercy.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe they were trying to make two wives
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna have to go with "Completely the fark batshiat."  Even normal murderous abusers don't go the extra mile for full decapitation
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: as her husband Jared "Bigus" Dicus, 21, was arrested and confessed to killing his wife


Same idea, but I was gonna go for "was rumored to be sleeping with his brother, Bigus."

/I guess she missed Kiss-a-Ginger Day yesterday
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why divorce is a thing.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
JFC.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: In a comment, Dicus called her 'my beautiful wife' and referred to her as a 'trophy'

I guess we know why he decapitated her...
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Till death do her part
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No one could have seen this one coming.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Suspicious found body trifecta in play...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Diaz posted this picture of her and her husband just two weeks ago for Christmas. In a comment, Dicus called her 'my beautiful wife' and referred to her as a 'trophy'

He was looking for subservient arm candy and when she exhibited her own agency, he became angry.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Diaz posted this picture of her and her husband just two weeks ago for Christmas. In a comment, Dicus called her 'my beautiful wife' and referred to her as a 'trophy'

He was looking for subservient arm candy and when she exhibited her own agency, he became angry.


Bingo
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: as her husband Jared "Bigus" Dicus, 21, was arrested and confessed to killing his wife


Was her name "Incontinentia Buttocks", by any chance?
 
Pert
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: as her husband Jared "Bigus" Dicus, 21, was arrested and confessed to killing his wife


He had a wife, you know...
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait. Was there a purple ribbon found?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was that photo on the right taken at a Star Trek convention?  It looks like he's wearing a TNG gold uniform.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: First Damar Hamlin, then Lisa Marie Presley and now this woman.  Joe's jab shows no mercy.


If you swallow enough red pills you'll eventually make the deeper connection and conclude these are events are hallmarks of Killary's work.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He just wanted some head
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Splitters!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is why divorce is a thing.


Well, in a way, this was a divorce.

/Tudor style
 
saywhonow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SPLITTER!
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But in all seriousness, she had two consecutive g's in her name. writing that on a bunch of Christmas presents can drive anybody to decapitation.
 
