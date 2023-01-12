 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   TSA wants you to know they ruined some guy's candle   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2023 at 1:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.sephora.com/product/kush-candle-P501750

Ingredients
All-Natural Coconut and Beeswax Blend. Paraffin-Free. 100% Braided Cotton Wick.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In this day and age that's a big old dump on someone just trying to get home.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I for one feel safe knowing one more of the devil's lettuce enjoyers is on his way to Guantanamo

Thank you TSA for protecting us
 
benelane [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like some kind of peanut butter filling, but I wouldn't want to eat it.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fark? Isn't pot legal in Mass? Meanwhile you can fly back and forth from NYC to Chi-town and reek like weed and no one is stopping anyone.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
[Fark user image image 425x474]

Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.


It's called wax
All the kids are hopped up on it
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand how someone could possibly work this sort of job with a clear conscience. At what point of smashing up a candle for no reason do you not look at what you're doing and just resign?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, it looks innocent enough...but that candle has a street value of nearly nine dollars!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mangoose: The fark? Isn't pot legal in Mass? Meanwhile you can fly back and forth from NYC to Chi-town and reek like weed and no one is stopping anyone.


I was in a tiny airport in Colorado about 5 years ago (Grand Junction, I think? Maybe Colorado Springs?). Weed was legal in CO, but obviously not federally. And we were going to Utah, which now has medical cannabis, but had nothing legal at the time. They have "amnesty boxes" where you can dump your weed before going through security.

Well, there were only three people getting on my plane. So just three people at the gate. One of them brought weed through security and they caught him. Not sure how. But they caught him. It couldn't have been too much, because I'm sure if it was "dealer level", they would have just arrested him. I think an ounce is legal at any time in CO, or at least I think that was the case at the time. So I assume it was an ounce or less. 

Anyway, TSA kept telling him "Just surrender the weed."  He kept saying stuff like "I forgot it was my in my bag!"  They didn't really care that he had it, they just kept telling him to give it up, but he kept resisting. They first gave him the option to put it in the amnesty box. He wouldn't. So they offered him the option of putting it in his car. Turns out someone dropped him off. Then they offered him a chance to have someone come by and pick it up. At that point, I got on the plane.

He never got on the plane. Either he intentionally didn't get on so he could call someone to pick it up and he'd get the next plane, or they finally either arrested him or escorted him out. I'll never know. But they gave him every opportunity in the world to avoid consequences. In the end maybe he did.

This tweet doesn't say the guy was arrested, so based on what I saw, there's a decent chance they just confiscated the candle-weed. Who knows.

But yes, the guy in the tiny Colorado airport was white. Why do you ask?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
[Fark user image 425x474]

Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.


Thanks god, I thought it was just me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Redh8t: WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
[Fark user image image 425x474]

Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.


the green part ya farken square
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Redh8t: WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
[Fark user image 425x474]

Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.


At a guess the green kinda chunky layer - seen better on the left picture
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It looks like the TSA just saved him from loading his bowl with wasabi.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Redh8t: WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
[Fark user image image 425x474]

Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.

the green part ya farken square


OK, maybe, I'm not putting my glasses on for this one, but why is there roast beef in that candle?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Redh8t: WILL SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT PART OF THIS IS MARIJUANA?.
[Fark user image 425x474]

Cause none of that looks like any type of marijuana product.


the middle greenish brown looks to be live rosin
stuarte.coView Full Size
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mangoose: The fark? Isn't pot legal in Mass? Meanwhile you can fly back and forth from NYC to Chi-town and reek like weed and no one is stopping anyone.


Remember that the TSA and their checkpoints are under federal jurisdiction, where weed is still illegal.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zedster: I for one feel safe knowing one more of the devil's lettuce enjoyers is on his way to Guantanamo

Thank you TSA for protecting us


Why not save time effort and money and just shoot the terrorist in the head right then and there? Then nuke the airport just to be sure.
 
orangehat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Once weed became legal it just wasn't as much fun anymore...
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mangoose: The fark? Isn't pot legal in Mass? Meanwhile you can fly back and forth from NYC to Chi-town and reek like weed and no one is stopping anyone.


It's a federal port of entry.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why take it on a plane? There are other forms of transportation that don't involve security screening beforehand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orangehat: Once weed became legal it just wasn't as much fun anymore...


This was novel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.