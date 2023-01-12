 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Not News: Pharmacy employee refuses to fill orders for birth control citing 'religious belief'. News: Was fired for refusing to perform job. Fark: Former employee is now suing on the grounds of 'religious intolerance'   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Birth control, Family planning, former CVS Health nurse practitioner, Religion, Faith, Abortion, Sex education, Emergency contraception  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Religious beliefs only apply that can afford the best lawyers.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
to the party*
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: Religious beliefs only apply that can afford the best lawyers.


Unfortunately, several states have laws that shield pharmacists from being fired for refusing to fill prescriptions on "religious grounds"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun Fact : Baptists were founded on the doctrines of Freedom from Creed and Freedom from Crown. There is no requirement against contraception or abortion to be a Baptist. Baptist persons and congregations are completely independent from each other and choose to join conventions, but do not have to. Soul Liberty says each person is responsible to God and God alone--no one else can judge your personal religious relationship. American Baptists the various African-American Baptist conventions are generally socially liberal.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Freedom of religion is freedom of violence.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Religious Freedom" was also used to excuse discrimination. Funny how so much of religion is oppressing other people
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The denied customer could just as well sue the pharmacy for the same reason.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical Christians: We can be intolerant and persecute others, while hiding behind the 1st Amendment. But if you return the favor, we'll scream religious intolerance and persecution
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dionysus told me to smash empty whiskey bottles over fundamentalist Christians heads.

And that's the truth, your honor!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Any time the Bible brings up abortion or anything similar, it's pretty much for it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh.  I guess they can't just fire her.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I promise to devote myself to a lifetime of service to others through the profession of pharmacy. In fulfilling this vow:
I will consider the welfare of humanity and relief of suffering my primary concerns.
I will promote inclusion, embrace diversity, and advocate for justice to advance health equity.
I will apply my knowledge, experience, and skills to the best of my ability to assure optimal outcomes for all patients.
I will respect and protect all personal and health information entrusted to me.
I will accept the responsibility to improve my professional knowledge, expertise, and self-awareness.
I will hold myself and my colleagues to the highest principles of our profession's moral, ethical and legal conduct.
I will embrace and advocate changes that improve patient care.
I will utilize my knowledge, skills, experiences, and values to prepare the next generation of pharmacists.
I take these vows voluntarily with the full realization of the responsibility with which I am entrusted by the public."

Not sure how "strongly held vague self serving religious beliefs" fits in there
 
proteus_b
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What conservative said that businesses don't have the right to require patrons to wear a mask????

It was possible to criticize those policies as pointless virtue-signalling. But it was definitely the right of the businesses to ask their patrons to wear a mask!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was 16 a condom broke and I needed plan B which was prescription only. I went to a walk in and there was a warning that this one dr didn't prescribe "abortions" because of religious beliefs. I fully didn't realize that plan b would be considered an abortion because it really isn't.
So I go in and this old man starts yelling at me. And another doctor comes in and starts yelling at me about how I farked up their billing by seeing 2 doctors in one day and all I could think was, I just needed some birth control wtf? I didn't need an abortion.

FARK: I live in Canada
We actually have rules saying people are allowed to deny medical services if their religion is against it
 
Iowan73
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If an employer asked someone interviewing for a job for details about their religious beliefs to make sure they wouldn't have some religious objection to doing their job, the employer would get sued for that, tòo.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Piss off.  Go pray to your god for your job.
 
