(Daily Mail)   Mark is in for an interesting performance review at the FAA this year
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NSFW lyrics warning

Trust me, i'm an engineer !
Youtube rp8hvyjZWHs
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. aviation system has only been fully grounded twice:  9/11, and the system crash this week.

I can only conclude from this that Mark is more powerful than Al Qaeda.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.


It's a distributed system, I find it hard to believe that a single file could bring the thing down.  Unless he pushed out the wrong build and it trashed all the databases at every node.  That would make for a very exciting week.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.

It's a distributed system, I find it hard to believe that a single file could bring the thing down.  Unless he pushed out the wrong build and it trashed all the databases at every node.  That would make for a very exciting week.


I'll conspiracy it up and say he's a scapegoat and the Russians are actually borking the system. But admitting as much would involve opening an investigation into Hunter's laptop, so Biden ordered the one engineer theory.

/this is tongue in cheek. I'm not being serious. Please don't....oh, sh*t, Faux is now running "unnamed source" confirms Russia/Hunters laptop connection-all Ukraine's fault!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to alarm you guys, but I just read that hunter Biden's laptop had the virus that took down the flight control system.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So riddle me this: why did Biden put Hunter in charge of the FAA computer systems?

I think we know why!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who knows?  That may have saved hundreds of lives.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So we're completely overlooking the fact that Notices to Airmen has  been changed to Notices to Air Missions?
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.

It's a distributed system, I find it hard to believe that a single file could bring the thing down.  Unless he pushed out the wrong build and it trashed all the databases at every node.  That would make for a very exciting week.


I think you're giving them too much credit. I don't think they "pushed" a "build". I think he literally copied the wrong file to the wrong place. As in "cp <wrong_file> <wherever>". That seems to be the level of sophistication that the FAA has for ATC.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.

It's a distributed system, I find it hard to believe that a single file could bring the thing down.  Unless he pushed out the wrong build and it trashed all the databases at every node.  That would make for a very exciting week.


Let me introduce you to the pac file server.

The realty is complex distributed systems are rarely as distributed as expected.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So we're completely overlooking the fact that Notices to Airmen has  been changed to Notices to Air Missions?


I like it better now.

/former airman basic, airman first class, and senior airman
//and Staff Sergeant but who's counting
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So we're completely overlooking the fact that Notices to Airmen has  been changed to Notices to Air Missions?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We gathered all the Marks in the I.T. department we could find........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A system designed nearly as flawlessly as the United States constitution.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Deregulate it - let each airline run itself as it sees fit.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Matthew, Luke, and John unavailable for comment.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So we're completely overlooking the fact that Notices to Airmen has  been changed to Notices to Air Missions?


No, it's brought up in every thread about it. It just doesn't get any traction because the actual problem is actually important.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.


depends on the process. Even the best Change Control process has a senior person, emergency procedure, etc, that will override things and let something seemingly crazy go through, especially if the alternative is "we are farked either way"
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.


Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even more embarrassing, it was a copy paste of a cat meme
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

logieal: what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.

Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol


No but it does on Win95. And just have a scheduled task to connect via terminal and download it to your desktop so that it can use WinFTP and send it.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

So it really was this guy
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.

Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol


JCL running a compiled COBOL or FORTRAN program that creates the files most likely
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: beezeltown: So, you're saying the FAA and flight traffic in general can be crippled by a single individual's actions?

That's...problematic. A systemic flaw.

It's a distributed system, I find it hard to believe that a single file could bring the thing down.  Unless he pushed out the wrong build and it trashed all the databases at every node.  That would make for a very exciting week.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably used " instead of "
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you don't have test automation to catch this, it isn't the engineer's fault.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: baronbloodbath: logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.

Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol

JCL running a compiled COBOL or FORTRAN program that creates the files most likely


If people knew just how precarious the information systems that run this country were, they'd shart themselves half to death.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.

Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol


Depends on the COBOL.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.


You don't need a complex system to provide text descriptions of air hazards at point locations.

And the ancient network of the FAA is immune to cyberattack just like Battlestar Galactica.

They'll just replace the whole thing with a shiatty blog.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: If you don't have test automation to catch this, it isn't the engineer's fault.


He was driving that train, high on cocaine
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember a colleague doing something similar, taking down an entire Retail chain - about 500 stores.
The retailer demanded that he be fired; we moved him onto a different support team.
shiat happens.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: HighlanderRPI: baronbloodbath: logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.

Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol

JCL running a compiled COBOL or FORTRAN program that creates the files most likely

If people knew just how precarious the information systems that run this country were, they'd shart themselves half to death.


I do know (not directly, I suppose, but still), and I don't shart myself (at least not to death), because like we just saw with this one, there's enough people around who know how to bandage things together that things will get fixed. It's hardly an ideal system, not even close, but don't forget that when a thing is held together with spit and baling wire that means there's someone there who knows how to make repairs with spit and baling wire.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Deregulate it - let each airline run itself as it sees fit.


I see absolutely zero flaws in this plan.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: baronbloodbath: logieal: And here's where the general public finds out that almost all of the systems for our most critical infrastructure are running by the skin of their teeth. You'd be abhored to find out how much of what runs things comes down to some batch job that runs on a mainframe that copies a text database flat file from one side of the country to the other each night via FTP.

Does COBOL even work with an FTP lol

Depends on the COBOL.


I'm currently running a multi year job to replace a government mainframe with modern tools and methods.  So I'm getting a kick out of this
 
iaazathot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
LOL, all I did this week was load a wildcard SSL into ArcGIS server and bring it down. Now I don't feel so bad!
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pete will have a much more critical review from the chumps in Congress.
 
