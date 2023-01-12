 Skip to content
The town's siren is working again. So you all can relax and sleep soundly again. Well, maybe not sleep
9
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I grew up in a small town, and every night, at 10pm the vol fire departments siren would go off, indicating a curfew for minors.

In retrospect, that seems...bizarre.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I grew up in a small town and we had an air raid siren which the town used as a noon whistle to test it and when I was really little I used to be paranoid that if the Russians knew we tested our air raid sirens at noon they'd just wait until noon to attack us and we'd all think it was just test.

Needless to say it didn't take me to long to realize that Simcoe, Ontario wasn't going to be that big a priority on the Soviet's nuclear hit-list. The only big industry in the town was the Del Monte canning plant and the American Can company that made the cans for them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fawlty Towers: Fire drill
Youtube FlE47GckHRA
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They stopped using Sirens around here. It's all radio, tv now. I hated that thing when they'd test it EVERY farken first of the month....at 9 am.

Unfortunately, we have a Siren mounted on a pole from the past decade right by the house. It's rather an eye sore. I kinda want to chop it down and use the wood and salvage the battery packs.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I grew up in a small town, and every night, at 10pm the vol fire departments siren would go off, indicating a curfew for minors.

In retrospect, that seems...bizarre.


It's left over from the Cold War, it was a daily test to make sure the system works. Different towns use different times. I lived in a place that had it go off at 9 pm, another place where it went off at noon. They just kind shared the service though, staging the siren at the firehouse made sense, and it had double duty for the warning of fires, but both the places I lived had regular fire departments.

I don't know that anyplace has ever officially made those indicate curfew, that's just the urban legend kids come up with, and it gives a handy time keeper for parents for either bedtime, or when the kids have to come home or start heading that way.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They still test them around here, for the fire department.  There isre a lot of them, there real purpose is if there is an emergency at peach bottom nuke plant
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our town bought all of the volunteer fire fighters pagers about 20 years ago so they'd stop using the damned siren in the middle of the night to call the folks who lived nearby to the house when there was an alarm.

They still kept using it for a year or so, for some reason.  Or maybe I just sleep through it now.  (Very doubtful, although I do sleep through the train delivering coal to the local power plant now)
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I grew up in a small town, and every night, at 10pm the vol fire departments siren would go off, indicating a curfew for minors.

In retrospect, that seems...bizarre.


Minden has sounded a siren each evening nearly continuously since 1921, while Douglas County required Indigenous and other people of color to leave town at sundown until 1974. While town leaders claim the siren's continued use honors the volunteer fire department and first responders, Washoe and their supporters regard it as a painful reminder of former racist practices.


Ya, small town nevada too.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
St.helena, ca. had an air raid siren in the park next to the firehouse back in the nineties, not sure if it's still there. My gf at the time had a painful kidney stone, and we were walking by the park a block from her apartment, and the thing went off. The scare dislodged that kidney stone when she peed her pants....
 
