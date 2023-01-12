 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Monterey peninsula may become an island   (sfgate.com) divider line
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Spreckels is OK. It's a beautiful little town of Victorian turn of the February cottages built for sugar plant workers.

I could never afford to live there. :(
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A smart person will invest in a ferry!

;-)
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just jack up the ground.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most relevant river meter seems to be:

https://www.cnrfc.noaa.gov/graphicalRVF.php?id=SPRC1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I AM BECOME DERP: Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.


?

If the Carmel River is flooding and HWY 1 is blocked at Big Sur and HWY 1 is blocked going north by the Salinas River...

You probably aren't getting down 68 either...

An island might be a stretch, but it's not accessible.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah- it's a high cost of living area so a lot of the people we rely on to actually do the work here come over every day from Salinas, Santa Cruz, etc. If they can't drive to their jobs it's gonna to be a problem.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
monster island is actually a peninsula
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Frederick R. Koch (1933-2020), collector.
Charles Koch (born 1935), chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Koch Industries. ...
David Koch (1940-2019), executive vice president of Koch Industries. ...
Bill Koch (born 1940), businessman, sailor, and collector.

Part of the reason....
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

paulleah: I AM BECOME DERP: Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.

?

If the Carmel River is flooding and HWY 1 is blocked at Big Sur and HWY 1 is blocked going north by the Salinas River...

You probably aren't getting down 68 either...

An island might be a stretch, but it's not accessible.


I think the headline and to an extend the article are conflating what is expected to happen in the near future, and what could happen longer-range. Looking at the river meter, a crest of 24 feet is expected - but you have to hit 29 feet to flood US-1. So that's not going to happen in the next 5 days.

But there is the question of what happens later next week, after another storm passes through. And it's better to get people thinking about that now than next week.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If it becomes an island will it capsize?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
there's a sinkhole on 92 in half moon bay.  this entire town is being turned into a bay,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How exciting. Next year's crop of poison oak should be the best on record.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I AM BECOME DERP: Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.


I grew up in Salinas, 68 and the roads from Salinas to Monterey will flood. They did when I was in highschool. Highway 1 will stay open but that will be a long detour to get to and difficult as most connecting roads just go through farmland.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Won't somebody please think of the golf courses!
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

paulleah: I AM BECOME DERP: Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.

?

If the Carmel River is flooding and HWY 1 is blocked at Big Sur and HWY 1 is blocked going north by the Salinas River...

You probably aren't getting down 68 either...

An island might be a stretch, but it's not accessible.


68 will flood, I have seen it growing up there. All the roads and highways along the farmland will get flooded and cut it off. 1 north may be ok but around castroville and watsonville it's low and could get cutoff there as well.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: paulleah: I AM BECOME DERP: Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.

?

If the Carmel River is flooding and HWY 1 is blocked at Big Sur and HWY 1 is blocked going north by the Salinas River...

You probably aren't getting down 68 either...

An island might be a stretch, but it's not accessible.

I think the headline and to an extend the article are conflating what is expected to happen in the near future, and what could happen longer-range. Looking at the river meter, a crest of 24 feet is expected - but you have to hit 29 feet to flood US-1. So that's not going to happen in the next 5 days.

But there is the question of what happens later next week, after another storm passes through. And it's better to get people thinking about that now than next week.


The river is not a problem on 1 around Castroville but it could still flood from saturated ground and nowhere for water to go. Other roads are all through farmland. I have seen them all flood like in 1994 or so. Monterey was essentially cut off then.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: paulleah: I AM BECOME DERP: Tell me you have never been to Monterey without actually saying you haven't been to Monterey.

?

If the Carmel River is flooding and HWY 1 is blocked at Big Sur and HWY 1 is blocked going north by the Salinas River...

You probably aren't getting down 68 either...

An island might be a stretch, but it's not accessible.

I think the headline and to an extend the article are conflating what is expected to happen in the near future, and what could happen longer-range. Looking at the river meter, a crest of 24 feet is expected - but you have to hit 29 feet to flood US-1. So that's not going to happen in the next 5 days.

But there is the question of what happens later next week, after another storm passes through. And it's better to get people thinking about that now than next week.


It's already flooded at Mission Fields once this week. (Carmel). The Salinas River is already flooded and closed at Davis. It's closed in Carmel Valley Village in a few places. Highway 1 just opened North of Big Sur, Expected to close again by Saturday. I live in Carmel Valley and have for 38 years. We're expecting another storm tomorrow through Monday. The Salinas River is mostly underground and will continue to flood even after it stops raining as water from the hills drain underground. In 1995, the entire Peninsula was cut off from the rest of the state due to massive rains. I personally have never seen the Carmel River rise as quickly as I did Monday.
In 1995, the Valley flooding was due to a sand berm put in place at the Carmel Lagoon, where the river flowed to the see, causing the river to back up. This year, the berm was removed in time and we still face more flooding in the Valley. This is fierce!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

paulleah: I hope Spreckels is OK. It's a beautiful little town of Victorian turn of the February cottages built for sugar plant workers.

I could never afford to live there. :(


It's pretty close to the river, ain't it?  I remember reading about the old Spreckels train station, it was a cutie.
 
sovah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've lived in Monterey about 7 years total. A, never seen anything like this, and B, this city has been in need of a good power washing, but washing it into the ocean is an acceptable alternative also.
/Why yes, I am moving out of state next week.
//Really hope this doesn't get in the way.
///Living here makes one insane. And broke.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How exciting. Next year's crop of poison oak should be the best on record.


Yes! You should stay away and tell everyone you know to go somewhere else! Danger! Scratchy! Scary!
I hear that Disneyland is-um-nice this time of year!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sovah: I've lived in Monterey about 7 years total. A, never seen anything like this, and B, this city has been in need of a good power washing, but washing it into the ocean is an acceptable alternative also.
/Why yes, I am moving out of state next week.
//Really hope this doesn't get in the way.
///Living here makes one insane. And broke.

On the way out, could you take a thousand newbie-yuppies with you? Don't care if the vote Left, Right or at all.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All this flooding couldn't have happened to a better group of people if Mother Nature had tried.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: All this flooding couldn't have happened to a better group of people if Mother Nature had tried.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
