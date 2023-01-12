 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Robesonian)   "We're thrilled to recognize the many cat lovers and shelters that go above and beyond to put in the extra time, love and support to give purrfectly impurrfect cats the happily furever after they deserve." Welcome to Caturday   (robesonian.com) divider line
433
    More: Caturday, Cat, shelter cats, videos of these cats, winners of the Arm, Cat communication, winning pet parent, Hammer cat litter, extra time  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 14 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



433 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
builder.cheezburger.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I follow Blind Cat Rescue on Facebook and they're an amazing organization. They also have livestream tours of the facility occasionally where you get to virtually meet the kitties.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey Val. Been watching the storms and tornadoes all afternoon. Are they anywhere near you?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Hey Val. Been watching the storms and tornadoes all afternoon. Are they anywhere near you?


we're in a tornado watch, but that just means conditions are favorable. 99% of storm fronts collapse as they come near. I'm not worried. rain, thunder...meh.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: The Ice Queen: Hey Val. Been watching the storms and tornadoes all afternoon. Are they anywhere near you?

we're in a tornado watch, but that just means conditions are favorable. 99% of storm fronts collapse as they come near. I'm not worried. rain, thunder...meh.


I wasn't sure where you were at in Georgia, just that you were there. Looks like the worst of it is tracking between Atlanta and Sparta. They're showing stuff from Athens and Griffin right now.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: The Ice Queen: Hey Val. Been watching the storms and tornadoes all afternoon. Are they anywhere near you?

we're in a tornado watch, but that just means conditions are favorable. 99% of storm fronts collapse as they come near. I'm not worried. rain, thunder...meh.


And you didn't have the appropriate meme handy for your situation?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Raining up a storm up here!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Raining kittehs and goggies here. Supposed to turn to snow sometime tonight/early morning. Gonna be a hot mess. I'm hoping for a snow day. I went ahead and brought Mocha the Guinea Pig home..just in case!

I want to finish my head piece, and do the buttons/button holes for the vest I made Eli's Boy a while ago. I need to give it a good pressing too.

And maybe read a book?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I contacted Chewy on January 7th, asking them to remove me from their mailing list. UPS delivered a dozen pink roses from them on Wednesday, along with a nice note.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1133]


I contacted Chewy on January 7th, asking them to remove me from their mailing list. UPS delivered a dozen pink roses from them on Wednesday, along with a nice note.


Wow....that's really thoughtful.  ♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: valnt9: The Ice Queen: Hey Val. Been watching the storms and tornadoes all afternoon. Are they anywhere near you?

we're in a tornado watch, but that just means conditions are favorable. 99% of storm fronts collapse as they come near. I'm not worried. rain, thunder...meh.

I wasn't sure where you were at in Georgia, just that you were there. Looks like the worst of it is tracking between Atlanta and Sparta. They're showing stuff from Athens and Griffin right now.


I'm in the NE area. look at a map with interstate roads. I am on 85 about 5 miles south of SC.
Mudd's woman is in Athens.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: valnt9: The Ice Queen: Hey Val. Been watching the storms and tornadoes all afternoon. Are they anywhere near you?

we're in a tornado watch, but that just means conditions are favorable. 99% of storm fronts collapse as they come near. I'm not worried. rain, thunder...meh.

And you didn't have the appropriate meme handy for your situation?

[Fark user image 425x296]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I will for next time.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x1133]


I contacted Chewy on January 7th, asking them to remove me from their mailing list. UPS delivered a dozen pink roses from them on Wednesday, along with a nice note.

Wow....that's really thoughtful.  ♥


Very much so!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x662]
[Fark user image 425x516]
[Fark user image 425x745]
[Fark user image 322x750]
[Fark user image 330x750]
[Fark user image 425x543]
[Fark user image 425x297]
[Fark user image 425x525]


Salem had double strikes against him. Senior black cat.

But I've always wanted a black cat and had decided if I adopted, it was going to be a senior kitty.  It was a match made in heaven for the both of us.  ♥♥
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CAT-5 are in rare form tonight...

Chee is running around with a fuzzy ball, screaming the song of her people.
Ushi keeps walking up to me, blrrling like a mofo, and then running off.
Mo is eating packing tape. She freaking loves it.
Major is attacking her kitty condo (read: latest Amazon box) like it personally insulted her.
Dresden smashed his kitty hole, and is lounging on top of the smashed hole. This one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Slender Olive.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sleepy boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BUTT SNIFFAAAA
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: And you didn't have the appropriate meme handy for your situation?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Desi update - I took him to the Vet in Syracuse for chemo today.  He really appreciated riding in the front seat next to me.  His weight and muscle mass are up.  He did not respond as well to the last treatment as they had hoped, so next treatment is in 2 weeks.

In the carrier on the passenger seat of my car.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting ready to go home, Desi's got a bandage on his leg
Fark user imageView Full Size


On the kitchen counter looking for apology whipped cream.  Notice both legs are now shaved.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sniffed the apology whipped cream and walked away
//he did give me nuzzies so I think I'm forgiven for now
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i suck at posting but my roomies say to please give generously to local animal shelter.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
storms are almost past me. ho hum
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - I took him to the Vet in Syracuse for chemo today.  He really appreciated riding in the front seat next to me.  His weight and muscle mass are up.  He did not respond as well to the last treatment as they had hoped, so next treatment is in 2 weeks.

In the carrier on the passenger seat of my car.
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 801x451]

Getting ready to go home, Desi's got a bandage on his leg
[Fark user image 600x800]

On the kitchen counter looking for apology whipped cream.  Notice both legs are now shaved.
[Fark user image 534x800]

/sniffed the apology whipped cream and walked away
//he did give me nuzzies so I think I'm forgiven for now


Sounds like he's doing well! The gain in weight and muscle mass is fantastic!

There's usually another protocol (or two) they can try if the cancer isn't responding. However, if I'm reading your comment correctly, he's responding but not as much as they had hoped. If he's making progress, no matter how small, that's very positive. No need to start thinking about changing protocol yet.

Keeping the little guy in my thoughts. I've been through with my cats this more times than I'm comfortable with.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

goodluckwiththat: i suck at posting but my roomies say to please give generously to local animal shelter.


in who's honor?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: The Desi update - I took him to the Vet in Syracuse for chemo today.  He really appreciated riding in the front seat next to me.  His weight and muscle mass are up.  He did not respond as well to the last treatment as they had hoped, so next treatment is in 2 weeks.

In the carrier on the passenger seat of my car.
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 801x451]

Getting ready to go home, Desi's got a bandage on his leg
[Fark user image 600x800]

On the kitchen counter looking for apology whipped cream.  Notice both legs are now shaved.
[Fark user image 534x800]

/sniffed the apology whipped cream and walked away
//he did give me nuzzies so I think I'm forgiven for now


Awww, Desi.  Dad's just trying to help make you better.  ♥
 
Displayed 50 of 433 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.