(Guardian)   It appears that Exxon scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions in the 70s of how carbon emissions would heat the planet. Of course this was before Exxon began campaigning against reductions in fossil fuel usage   (theguardian.com) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or like... 40 years ago but whatever
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everone knows all of this. It's all been known, for a long time.
There was never any real "controversy", except among the very, very stupid.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese hoax goes even deeper than any of you suspected.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"One of the most striking moments of CNN's forum on climate change Wednesday came when moderator Chris Cuomo asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren whether the government should be able to regulate the kinds of lightbulbs people can buy.

The question was timely because the Trump administration on Wednesday undid standards for lightbulbs' energy efficiency. But moderators also asked candidates about other individual measures: Did they support banning plastic straws? Would they tell people to eat less meat?

Warren wasn't having any of it.

'Oh, come on, give me a break,' Warren said in response to the lightbulb question, in one of the breakout moments of the night. 'This is exactly what the fossil fuel industry wants us to talk about. ... They want to be able to stir up a lot of controversy around your lightbulbs, around your straws, and around your cheeseburgers, when 70 percent of the pollution, of the carbon that we're throwing into the air, comes from three industries.'

As the New York Times noted, the industries Warren homed in on as most directly contributing to carbon pollution were 'the building industry, the electric power industry and the oil industry.'

Warren's response speaks to how the fossil fuel industry and other corporate giants are eager to shift the framing of subjects like lightbulbs and paper straws, in order to put the focus on consumer choice and deflect from the larger issue of reducing pollution.

[...]

'These corporations keep hiring the PR organizations ... so we don't look at who's still making the big bucks off polluting our Earth,' Warren emphasized."

https://www.vox.com/2019/9/5/20850490/elizabeth-warren-climate-change-forum-2020
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.


That's got to be one of the goofiest attempts at whatabouting I've ever.
Pass that blunt, Bro.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ok but this one time a guy had a snowball in congress
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.


might of?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The General Motors streetcar conspiracy refers to the convictions of General Motors (GM) and related companies that were involved in the monopolizing of the sale of buses and supplies to National City Lines (NCL) and subsidiaries, as well as to the allegations that the defendants conspired to own or control transit systems, in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. This suit created lingering suspicions that the defendants had in fact plotted to dismantle streetcar systems in many cities in the United States as an attempt to monopolize surface transportation.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the tobacco industry knew about the harmful effects of cigarettes for decades before the studies were leaked? Fun times. It's as if we shouldn't trust companies that make billions of dollars of of one product when they say that product is perfectly safe.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.


Wtf just happened here? Is this a human or an artificial stupidity?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.


"might of" ?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

George Bush's grandfather, the late US senator Prescott Bush, was a director and shareholder of companies that profited from their involvement with the financial backers of Nazi Germany.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Remember when the tobacco industry knew about the harmful effects of cigarettes for decades before the studies were leaked? Fun times. It's as if we shouldn't trust companies that make billions of dollars of of one product when they say that product is perfectly safe.


It's like the correct response is to investigate, prosecute, and then crucify the individuals who made and carried out the evil rather than fine the fiction of an entity that is the corporation they 'worked for'.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It was a valid question because, I don't know about you, but it doesn't seem like we can get plastic straws and incandescent light bulbs anymore.

People were only talking about it because stupid people are intent on changing behavior with a stick instead of a carrot.

Maybe if the far lefties weren't such harpy assholes about it, people would be more apt to change as nobody enjoys hearing some loser vegan biatch about how awful eating meat is when all they want to do is eat a burger in peace.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I saw it.

Chexmix, libulardos.

As for TFA, of frickin course they did.  And they didn't care any more then, than they do now. Because money. So what if there's nothing to spend the money on because coasts are destroyed by annual once-in-a-lifetime storms, forests are burned in absurdly intense fires, the west coast becomes a full desert, flooding, the total collapse of biodiversity, they still have the money.

I'm only 34 and summers are noticeably hotter than when I was a kid, even if you don't believe in science. Winters are just completely unpredictable, wild temperature swings, I'm really not looking forward to when climate change starts to really take off.

Part of me still hopes people can finally come together and make meaningful change to try and at least mitigate some of the damage we've done, but, y'know. Money.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.

Wtf just happened here? Is this a human or an artificial stupidity?


Tesla sucks

I work next to them.
They are the worst.
Panasonic is making the dudes batteries, they suck too.

Ya its 16 hour days 'American' labor making your car.
Good luck.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ragin' Asian: Remember when the tobacco industry knew about the harmful effects of cigarettes for decades before the studies were leaked? Fun times. It's as if we shouldn't trust companies that make billions of dollars of of one product when they say that product is perfectly safe.

It's like the correct response is to investigate, prosecute, and then crucify the individuals who made and carried out the evil rather than fine the fiction of an entity that is the corporation they 'worked for'.


No it's why dont you get insider deals?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandchildren are going to asphyxiate next to an ammonia lake, aren't they?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Remember when the tobacco industry knew about the harmful effects of cigarettes for decades before the studies were leaked? Fun times. It's as if we shouldn't trust companies that make billions of dollars of of one product when they say that product is perfectly safe.


But we should hang them so high the crows get nosebleeds pecking out their eyes.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You have no idea what your saying...why u dont have a clue.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: My grandchildren are going to asphyxiate next to an ammonia lake, aren't they?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The entire scam that is how America does recycling (or more to the point, doesn't recycle shiat) is the exact same BS:

A knowing, systematic campaign by industry to move the responsibility for recycling and recyclability from where the ability to do the most exists - the responsibility of industry itself to reduce waste generation and process returned packaging and parts - onto those who are least able to do any of these things, the end consumers.

Now sort that plastic into these fifteen different "recycling" bins, citizens, 14 of which we are going to throw in a trash heap any way. And remember, waste and pollution are YOUR fault if you don't.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.


Those kids will all be in mass graves before they are diagnosed with anything
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And yet ... and YET ... paper straws suuuucccckkkkkkkk and CFLs blew donkey duck until LEDs only very recently got good enough.

The reason the question was asked is because people were foisted upon these arguably terrible products. Instead of keeping plastic straws and incandescent light bulbs until their replacements were ready for prime time, people get introduced to shiatty products.

So, Warren was right. These are idiotic things, but only in so much that the public was introduced to inferior crap being sold as a way to help the environment.

I can tell you that if the choice was watching this world burn, or having plastic straws, I'm going with the straws.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what are we supposed to do about Manbearpig *now*?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bubbadave1056: stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.

might of?


That stood out to me too, should be "might have"
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark.

That math, without having algorithm based pre-built packages for machines to prove their worth is incredible.

Were they just scrawling calculations in monkey script?

Incredible. I've only ever encountered machine based forecasts. Never meat based ones.

Just farking incredible.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bubbadave1056: stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.

might of?


Damn. Should 'of' read the thread first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.

Wtf just happened here? Is this a human or an artificial stupidity?


I'm pretty sure the stupidity is real
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil usually hires the best scientists b/c they pay more.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems there are some on here who dont know where a lot of the lithium in electric cars batteries  comes from.


I'm all in on getting rid of oil cartels and such, going green, saving the planet.

But lithium batteries just trading one horror for another.

I would love to own a electric car, but not until they advance the batteries to something with less slave working ingredients.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: stevenvictx: Thats like tesla saying 20 years from now maybe having 9 year olds work 16 hours in slave conditions so we can have batteries might of been bad.

Wtf just happened here? Is this a human or an artificial stupidity?


AI has gotten way smarter than this
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: My grandchildren are going to asphyxiate next to an ammonia lake, aren't they?


Well, if they are dumb enough to stand next to an ammonia lake...
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I haven't had a single one of the issues you mentioned.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: The General Motors streetcar conspiracy refers to the convictions of General Motors (GM) and related companies that were involved in the monopolizing of the sale of buses and supplies to National City Lines (NCL) and subsidiaries, as well as to the allegations that the defendants conspired to own or control transit systems, in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. This suit created lingering suspicions that the defendants had in fact plotted to dismantle streetcar systems in many cities in the United States as an attempt to monopolize surface transportation.


Only a Toon could come up with a plan so wacky
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Seems there are some on here who dont know where a lot of the lithium in electric cars batteries  comes from.


I'm all in on getting rid of oil cartels and such, going green, saving the planet.

But lithium batteries just trading one horror for another.

I would love to own a electric car, but not until they advance the batteries to something with less slave working ingredients.


Ask a slave if they want to choke to death on carbon or have slave babies in turn...

Holy shiat, I'm a monster.

How about something better? Can we do that? Le pay another $5k a year to fund human conditions?

/no skin in the game until my gas car needs replacing.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I can tell you that if the choice was watching this world burn, or having plastic straws, I'm going with the straws.


In fairness to those Exxon scientists, this ^^ is the kind of stupid we have to coordinate with. We were never going to win against global warming.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We seem to have this thread every few months.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yeah...you seem like someone we should count on to be a part of the solution
 
Vhale
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Remember when the tobacco industry knew about the harmful effects of cigarettes for decades before the studies were leaked? Fun times. It's as if we shouldn't trust companies that make billions of dollars of of one product when they say that product is perfectly safe.


Sugar industry, same thing.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: We seem to have this thread every few months.


And that will continue until Miami and Amsterdam sink beneath the waves.
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Armed with this knowledge, Exxon embarked upon a lengthy campaign to downplay or discredit what its own scientists had confirmed. As recently as 2013, Rex Tillerson, then chief executive of the oil company, said that the climate models were "not competent" and that "there are uncertainties" over the impact of burning fossil fuels."

Rex Tillerson.

This guy.

s.abcnews.comView Full Size


Trump's Secretary of State.

also this guy

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Also this guy

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: BMFPitt: We seem to have this thread every few months.

And that will continue until Miami sink beneath the waves


drbristol.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"It's a mangrove swamp! AAAAHHH"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People get psychologically invested in their bullshiat. Who will change their mind because of this? Nobody.

/What is man that You are mindful of him?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fossil fuel executives should be put on trial at the Hague, and feel lucky if they get away with *just* life in prison.
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: Everone knows all of this. It's all been known, for a long time.
There was never any real "controversy", except among the very, very stupid.


Or professionally stupid to be more accurate.
Why, some of our greatest politicians and statesmen were funded by the Black Gold!

Consider Zapata Oil for an example...
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ansius: FTFA: "Armed with this knowledge, Exxon embarked upon a lengthy campaign to downplay or discredit what its own scientists had confirmed. As recently as 2013, Rex Tillerson, then chief executive of the oil company, said that the climate models were "not competent" and that "there are uncertainties" over the impact of burning fossil fuels."

Rex Tillerson.

This guy.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Seems there are some on here who dont know where a lot of the lithium in electric cars batteries  comes from.


I'm all in on getting rid of oil cartels and such, going green, saving the planet.

But lithium batteries just trading one horror for another.

I would love to own a electric car, but not until they advance the batteries to something with less slave working ingredients.


Don't  forget cobalt!  :)
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: Everone knows all of this. It's all been known, for a long time.
There was never any real "controversy", except among the very, very stupid.


Considering we've gone from denying climate change to denying the basic geometry of the farking planet, it's pretty clear that the average American is a farking moron barely more intelligent than a chimp

All we can do now is resign ourselves to watching many millions die and our entire way of life end as climate change ravages the planet making large swaths of the planet uninhabitable for mankind

But at least we got to study it all out on YouTube and a few people got to make massive piles of money
 
