 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tornado marches to Selma   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: News, North Carolina, Wind, High school, Southern United States, Tennessee, Georgia, Severe weather, Middle school  
•       •       •

947 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tornader done gone and tore half the dern town!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hundreds of dollars in damage!
 
uberalice [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having ridden out an F5 tornado in a basement. Fark these initial posts.
Good luck to the poor bastards.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Having ridden out an F5 tornado in a basement. Fark these initial posts.
Good luck to the poor bastards.


Just because its Alabama, you just assume they are destitute and don't even know who their fathers are? Where is your compassion, jerk?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the cops try attacking it with a fire hose?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife showed me a video of the destruction.  And some a-hole said 'alright, now show me the after.'

I pointed to the well kept train signals, and the debris, and said 'the signals are in good shape, and those houses are smeared across the tracks, that is the after pic.  Hopefully there's nobody in that.'

Which at least quieted the snark.

I WHOLLY DISAPPROVE  of my behavior.  Don't expect me to do that again.  You're responsible for that kind of thing, now.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that system passed over me early this morning. It was rough for a morning round.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Having ridden out an F5 tornado in a basement. Fark these initial posts.
Good luck to the poor bastards.


F2 for me but I was caught in the eye of it for what seemed like forever. The silence is deafening. Glad you made it!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they won't interfere with Robert E. Lee holiday celebrations in Alabama and Mississippi on Monday
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Locals rush to put up "Hurricanes Only" signs
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hundreds of dollars in damage!


So glad you don't have to ride out an event like this in the booming metropolis of......Erie, PA?
 
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to pronounce it just right, like:

sELLmuh
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selma is not in Kansas anymore.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we considered nuking these storms?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Hundreds of dollars in damage!


You mean improvements
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/CONUS-LARGE_loop.gif
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
uberalice [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: uberalice: Having ridden out an F5 tornado in a basement. Fark these initial posts.
Good luck to the poor bastards.

F2 for me but I was caught in the eye of it for what seemed like forever. The silence is deafening. Glad you made it!


Thanks, It was a bit much at 10 years old but, yeah, I may have a bit more empathy for people that go through this that most.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Subtonic: Hundreds of dollars in damage!

So glad you don't have to ride out an event like this in the booming metropolis of......Erie, PA?


Um... that is on the opposite side of the state. We just get floods, ice storms, blizzards, and only the odd once every 25 year tornado. Those last ones are pretty bad though. I actually did volunteer clean up duty for the last tornado. Took all afternoon.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: [Fark user image 850x478]


Australia Man
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm in North Jersey and we have lightning and thunder.

In mid January.

Probably not unheard of, but it seems the weather is about 8 weeks ahead of schedule.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those tornados man.....that'll rip your whole farking head off.  You will take your head off with a gesture like that

/Hopefully not  obscure, I couldn't find a clip of just that bit
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

uberalice: Kitty2.0: uberalice: Having ridden out an F5 tornado in a basement. Fark these initial posts.
Good luck to the poor bastards.

F2 for me but I was caught in the eye of it for what seemed like forever. The silence is deafening. Glad you made it!

Thanks, It was a bit much at 10 years old but, yeah, I may have a bit more empathy for people that go through this that most.


Oof. I was 17. I had to wake up my passed out mom and drag her to the basement. That was something. In no way a contest, of course. It's never a great position to be in regardless of age/ability.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And there are people who actually think why are there less people on the west coast than the east coast

Why are there still more blacks in the south.

Answer : Because people are lazy , stay in the area where they are born,and they all think their state/city is the greatest place on earth, and anyplace else is sucky,so why move?

This thread supports that thinking.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel for all involved there. I grew up in Huntsville and spent a lot of time hunkering down in the basement during tornadoes. One not so fond memory was one ripping through Madison when I lived there right after my oldest was born. I was dealing with a bad case of sciatica and couldn't stand, walk, or lift anything. I put the boy in the vibrating bouncy seat, buckled him in, and crawled through the apartment while dragging the chair to an interior bathroom until the all clear.

My wife is from Mobile and she grew up dealing with the hurricanes on the Gulf. Those 2 reasons are among the list that made me want to move to the desert SW.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
dust devil!
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Did the cops try attacking it with a fire hose?


It ain't bad in the day when they squirt it your way
'cept in the winter, when it's froze.
And it's hard when it hits on your nose
/on your nose
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.