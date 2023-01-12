 Skip to content
(NPR)   Sitting on your ass for 10-12 hours a day will punch your ticket off this mortal coil in short order, but there's a cure. Something called 'walking' for just a few minutes a day can help keep the Grim Reaper at bay, unless you had the Salmon Mousse   (npr.org) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing


BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Look at the website you're on. Be realistic.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Keep the reaper at bay?  Why would you do that?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, that makes smokers healthier, yeah? All the walking for smoke breaks?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop sitting entirely.
If you have a desk job, get a standing desk.
And for f*ck's sake, stretch every hour.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy the cheapest elliptical trainer on Amazon.com. Half an hour at medium resistance 3 - 4 times a week does a body good. Anything beyond that, like breaking an actual sweat, is gravy, but let's learn to enjoy walking before we run, eh?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I got a dog last year and he likes looooong walks twice a day. I recently weighed myself for the first time in months and I've lost 10 pounds without even trying.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're going to take the salmon mousse from my cold dead bloated hands there subby
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm conflicted.

I love walking. But I don't want to extend my lifespan at all.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok, so, this says walking for 5 minutes every half hour. That's 2 hours of walking a day. Probably quite good for you.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Oh, wait, sleep.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just let me die already
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

educated: Stop sitting entirely.
If you have a desk job, get a standing desk.
And for f*ck's sake, stretch every hour.


Standing all day can also cause health problems that are just as bad as sitting all day. Humans just aren't meant to be still all day every day. The ideal is to figure out how to work in a few different positions and switch every couple of hours.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Ok, so, this says walking for 5 minutes every half hour. That's 2 hours of walking a day. Probably quite good for you.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Herbie555
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Growing up, my Mom's (Swedish) side of the family was VERY fond of Salmon Mousse.  It was served at least every Christmas, and often at other family gatherings.

I also saw Meaning of Life at WAAAAY too young an age (~8yo).

Net result?  At all the family gatherings, I would just walk to the table and say in my deepest and most raspy voice: "It was.... the Salmon Mousse" whilst slowly turning my finger to point at the bowl my mother had so lovingly prepared.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

educated: Stop sitting entirely.
If you have a desk job, get a standing desk.
And for f*ck's sake, stretch every hour.


I see this kind of often and it always reminds me of the 2 years I served in retail banking. On my feet a minimum of 8 hours a day and often closer to 10. It's been years and I STILL have foot pain as a result.

Working on your feet all day can have some pretty nasty results too. It's all about balance.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We found that a five minute walk every half-hour was able to offset a lot of the harms of sitting," Diaz says.

Spending 10 minutes of every hour, that's 1/6th of my time at work, walking and not working is not something my employer would allow. I have little doubt most would not. If you're little people, particularly in America, you're just food for the ownership class.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you sit for 10-12 hours a day, evolution probably doesn't want you anyway.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three words: Adjustable. Standing. Desk.

I made the switch a couple years ago and I love it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thats a good way to get office livestock fired.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: So, that makes smokers healthier, yeah? All the walking for smoke breaks?


You joke but a person who goes for a long walk every two hours to have a cigarette might have four cigs and get in 10,000 steps.

Compared to a nonsmoker who never leaves their Wall-E hover chair and consumes 4000 calories a day, mostly in fats and sugars ...

Health is a spectrum.

/nonsmoker
//half marathoner
///not a problem drinker because I like my drinking a lot!
 
Bruscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A walk every half hour? Good luck keeping a job. Most people working remotely have everything monitored right down to the amount of time they are logged in and the number of keystrokes they entered. Last year, I had a lower level supervisor attempt to reprimand me for taking too long to use the restroom.

Working in office is worse. Once in an environment that was enduring a cycle of lay-offs, a co-worker reported me for walking the long way to the restroom. It only added a few steps, but my supervisor told me not to walk past the desk of the person who reported me any more; to avoid that person's notice; and invited me to walk with a small group in the rear stairwell during lunch break. Even that very reasonable supervisor would not have put up with me taking two walks an hour.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing


Im sorry, where the fark do you see large mammals be so active they hardly rest?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing


You can get a basic standing desk setup for like 50 buck on amazon. 100 bucks if you are too lazy to lift it yourself and want a button to push.

Posture and moving about is important. I think a secondary effect we will see out of the pandemic is people working out of cheap ass chairs not meant for 8 hours a day.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about my constant air drums and foot tapping while Spotify is playing all day?  Does that count?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dunno, someone who can wank every half hour probably is in pretty good health already, but that might be difficult if you have a job.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've had a standing desk 6+ years now.
I got it due to a back injury, and never went back.

Also been walking 5+ miles a day for over a decade.

I figure since I barely have a IRA and the Republicans are going to gut social security, I'd better at least be healthy when I'm older.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Buy the cheapest elliptical trainer on Amazon.com. Half an hour at medium resistance 3 - 4 times a week does a body good. Anything beyond that, like breaking an actual sweat, is gravy, but let's learn to enjoy walking before we run, eh?


For people who don't want to do something so boring, playing room-scale games in VR is a much more fun way to get some cardio. I shed my excess weight pretty quickly while burning 1,000 calories a day in VR, and it was never tedious.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: mistahtom: If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Look at the website you're on. Be realistic.


BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAH expensive health care!
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: mistahtom: If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing

You can get a basic standing desk setup for like 50 buck on amazon. 100 bucks if you are too lazy to lift it yourself and want a button to push.

Posture and moving about is important. I think a secondary effect we will see out of the pandemic is people working out of cheap ass chairs not meant for 8 hours a day.


That's a good idea.

For comparison, Costco has one for 299 and it has an in-desk wireless charger.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3 months ago I changed jobs, went from 10 hours a day standing and wrestling sheet metal to eight hours a day sitting on my butt in front of a Mac. For more money. Sounds great, but my health and weight is taking a beating, and now this damn FitBit is nagging me every 45 minutes. 250 steps an hour, not always possible. :(
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mistahtom: LineNoise: mistahtom: If you're able to, don't sit for longer than 20 mins at a time and never go more than 2 hours without standing

You can get a basic standing desk setup for like 50 buck on amazon. 100 bucks if you are too lazy to lift it yourself and want a button to push.

Posture and moving about is important. I think a secondary effect we will see out of the pandemic is people working out of cheap ass chairs not meant for 8 hours a day.

That's a good idea.

For comparison, Costco has one for 299 and it has an in-desk wireless charger.


Are there any that will massage my scrotum?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Re: balance/damage from standing

What Heamer said. Adjustable. Flexible. Add treadmill if possible. Gel mat if possible. Good shoes at least. If remote (I am), add house chores and fuzzbutts nagging you for pets/play all day.

The point is just to move.
The point is not to be sedentary.
I am not going to pretend that it works out like this for everyone, but you do what you can.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

educated: Stop sitting entirely.
If you have a desk job, get a standing desk.
And for f*ck's sake, stretch every hour.


No thanks, standing all day would be bad for my back.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"This is surprising to me," says Robert Sallis, a family medicine doctor at Kaiser Permanente, and the past president of the American College of Sports Medicine."

A family medical doctor who was a president of the American College of Sports Medicine is "surprised" walking is the most underrated health benefit. This is why the last 3 years was allowed to happen. Not good. Not good at all.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm conflicted.

I love walking. But I don't want to extend my lifespan at all.


Well, if you start a heroin habit it will probably offset most of the gains from walking.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I take 10 minute walks every hour so extrapolate that and I'm basically immortal.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yep.  A year and a half ago I suffered a series of injuries that some days I can't even walk to the mailbox and standing in place long enough to do something as basic as taking a shower is almost impossible.  My health has turned to shiat ever since.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back to back Python refs on the main page.  I love this place.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Family Guy | Standing desk
Youtube KBpbjFIZojA
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We found that a five minute walk every half-hour was able to offset a lot of the harms of sitting,"

I'm going to be that gal.
I sit down 5 minutes for every half hour on my feet. Be it hiking, running, shop work or maintaining property. I do sit down when I'm out kayaking, however, but yeah, slightly different circumstances.
I would post a picture of my mid-50s self, but I've been told by Fark Unionists, that it's frowned upon.
I do have a good helping of Oregon IPA every day, though, so maybe we can still be friends?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: educated: Stop sitting entirely.
If you have a desk job, get a standing desk.
And for f*ck's sake, stretch every hour.

No thanks, standing all day would be bad for my back.


Yeah, mine definitely gets tight, especially after a couple hours of not thinking of my posture or of really leaning into a task.
That's why the nagging fuzzbutts only annoy me a little. They mostly encourage me to do full forward bends that release a lot of the pressure building up in my back.

Fuzzbutts are good for your health.

"Stop sitting entirely" was hyperbolic. Sorry about that and thanks for calling me on it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Are there any that will massage my scrotum?


So i'll drag out my soap box.

I've worked from home for about 10 years, prior to the pandemic.

You know that chair you have in your company space that may not seem so great? I'm not even talking about something fancy, just a basic "my company wants a chair that will last a few years that your average joe plops himself into" type chair.

Its close to 1k for that.

The 75 buck staple shiat that people work from home in is terrible in many ways. Trust me, i hoed that road. You will be lucky if you get a year of 8 hour days out of them, even if you get up and move around (please do), and there is 0 thought into posture, support, etc. They are built so when you crash your fat ass into them in the store, it feels comfortable, and that is all they care about.

Same thing for you people in gaming chairs. aside from looking like, well, gamers, in a professional space, supporting you and making you feel comfortable for 8 hours of super mario brothers is different than 8 hours of working.

Most major cities will have multiple refurb office stores if you can't drop the coin on something new. The good brands will come with no questions asked warranties, many for lifetimes. If they could burry me in my chair, i'd probably take them up on it. Its comfortable, it promotes posture (which is important to all kinds of other health) and if there is an earthquake, i'm pretty sure i could dive under it and it would take the weight of my house.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had both hips scoped last year, so I'm getting a very low, very weak kick out of this.

/Just getting back to riding the exercise bike and going on short walks
//Basically could not do any cardio for a year, and lifting was not advised
///Long way to go, but I'll get there
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: bedonkadonk: Are there any that will massage my scrotum?

So i'll drag out my soap box.

I've worked from home for about 10 years, prior to the pandemic.

You know that chair you have in your company space that may not seem so great? I'm not even talking about something fancy, just a basic "my company wants a chair that will last a few years that your average joe plops himself into" type chair.

Its close to 1k for that.

The 75 buck staple shiat that people work from home in is terrible in many ways. Trust me, i hoed that road. You will be lucky if you get a year of 8 hour days out of them, even if you get up and move around (please do), and there is 0 thought into posture, support, etc. They are built so when you crash your fat ass into them in the store, it feels comfortable, and that is all they care about.

Same thing for you people in gaming chairs. aside from looking like, well, gamers, in a professional space, supporting you and making you feel comfortable for 8 hours of super mario brothers is different than 8 hours of working.

Most major cities will have multiple refurb office stores if you can't drop the coin on something new. The good brands will come with no questions asked warranties, many for lifetimes. If they could burry me in my chair, i'd probably take them up on it. Its comfortable, it promotes posture (which is important to all kinds of other health) and if there is an earthquake, i'm pretty sure i could dive under it and it would take the weight of my house.


Yeah, that's why stealing office chairs is always a good investment.

Those Herman Miller chairs are awesome. You can sleep in one!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Natalie Portmanteau:

Oh, wait, sleep.


No.  No sleep.  Just walk
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

educated: NM Volunteer: educated: Stop sitting entirely.
If you have a desk job, get a standing desk.
And for f*ck's sake, stretch every hour.

No thanks, standing all day would be bad for my back.

Yeah, mine definitely gets tight, especially after a couple hours of not thinking of my posture or of really leaning into a task.
That's why the nagging fuzzbutts only annoy me a little. They mostly encourage me to do full forward bends that release a lot of the pressure building up in my back.

Fuzzbutts are good for your health.

"Stop sitting entirely" was hyperbolic. Sorry about that and thanks for calling me on it.


I'm wondering if the slip in the shower in 2021 or the slip on that sidewalk ice in 2019 contributed to my back pain.  But standing or walking too long causes my lower back to hurt badly, to the point that I break out the fancy but functional up to 300 pounds cane.  I bought it ironically a few years ago, but sometimes I actually need it after a mile or two.
 
