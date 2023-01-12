 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman rescues her family from the wreckage of a destroyed sinking battleship with a flash mob singing "Another One Bites The Dust" at her funeral   (nypost.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what I want.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.comicbook.comView Full Size

Approves
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See u in the stars prescient lady.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok... Which farker are we going to have to eulogize?

//In seriousness, good for her. If you really want it to be a celebration of someone's life, don't make it a formulaic depressing ritual. Make it what they would have loved in life.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
