(Daily Dot)   There's stinky situations and then there's continuing on a delivery route after falling into a customer's septic tank (NSFW language)   (dailydot.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a viral TikTok video

SeemsLegit.jpg
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe firearm mishaps should result in second chances.

You get one strike.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: I don't believe firearm mishaps should result in second chances.

You get one strike.


Wrong thread... maybe
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty situation bro
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: Epic Fap Session: I don't believe firearm mishaps should result in second chances.

You get one strike.

Wrong thread... maybe


I don't know about you, but after Mexican food, my sewage is definitely weaponized.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to change his route to this one.

Where the Amazon driver met up with his "lover" and look, someone one filmed her coming out of the back of the van too.

Nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloopy crap stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who the hell walks that close to an open cesspit? No way he didn't smell that
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Who the hell walks that close to an open cesspit? No way he didn't smell that


Smells like an Amazon warehouse that doesn't allow bathroom breaks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Media: He finished his route, he's a hero!

Reality: We live in a post apocalyptic hell scape when even after falling to to human sewage and risky infections and disease a worker has to finish his route for fear of losing his health insurance and income.
 
Franca
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"There's a lawsuit in there somewhere" ..... PFFFT.....typical.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Media: He finished his route, he's a hero!

Reality: We live in a post apocalyptic hell scape when even after falling to to human sewage and risky infections and disease a worker has to finish his route for fear of losing his health insurance and income.


I got my prime delivery of green tea and persimmon soap in 4 hours. We have different opinions on what a hellscape looks like.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Who the hell walks that close to an open cesspit? No way he didn't smell that


No, it's very possible he smelled nothing. I have a septic tank and they only way you'd know I do is by a small little hole with the cover. You could be standing 10 feet away and have no idea their is a ginormous tank underneath you. And if it's really old, which I'm assuming it is, like decades old, very possible the ground has been  deteriorated to the point where the next person to walk on it caused the collapse. He wouldn't have smelled anything till the hole opened up and he fell in. The miracle of this story that I'm surprised isn't mentioned in this article, is that he lived. Most people who this happens to die. Once you fall through, there is nothing to grab or hold on to.  The article doesn't mention specifics, but it sounds like he didn't get completely submerged, and was able to use his phone and he got pulled out. He is lucky AF.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks he should have gotten changed and went to a walk-in clinic instead of finishing his route?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: SpectroBoy: Media: He finished his route, he's a hero!

Reality: We live in a post apocalyptic hell scape when even after falling to to human sewage and risky infections and disease a worker has to finish his route for fear of losing his health insurance and income.

I got my prime delivery of green tea and persimmon soap in 4 hours. We have different opinions on what a hellscape looks like.


If you worked for Amazon that would be your dinner and you would have to eat it while driving to make your quota.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: cowsaregoodeating: SpectroBoy: Media: He finished his route, he's a hero!

Reality: We live in a post apocalyptic hell scape when even after falling to to human sewage and risky infections and disease a worker has to finish his route for fear of losing his health insurance and income.

I got my prime delivery of green tea and persimmon soap in 4 hours. We have different opinions on what a hellscape looks like.

If you worked for Amazon that would be your dinner and you would have to eat it while driving to make your quota.


If you worked for Amazon you would be penalized for eating the green tea and persimmon soap becuase then I would have to wash with some off the shelf soap.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn he's lucky. I have to smell my patients necrotic toe that's smells worse than a dog's asshole for 12 hours and pretend it's nothing.
 
