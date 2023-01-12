 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Sun-Times)   Dad: "This is how you handle a gun." (*BLAM*) "Owwww." Daughter: "Daddy, like this?" (*BLAM*) "Owwww." Dad: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
64
    More: Stupid, Firearm, Gun, Derrick Curtis' daughter, Family, concealed carry class Curtis, last week, Concealed carry in the United States, Weapon  
•       •       •

1487 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 2:20 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahhh, Dads & Guns. Always a great combination.

Hey, why can't web developers carry around guns? Due to troubleshooting.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did you know that a midget that sells guns is a small arms dealer?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that's what happens in the Curtis family.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Glock 19
No we got nothing in common
We can't dance together
No we can't talk at all
Please take me along
When you slide on down

/apologies sort of to Steely Dan
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?


Jesus was up and walking around with at least four holes in him. They probably figure they'll be fine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This family should not have guns, or be around guns.
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kar98
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?


Giving woodworking classes on mondays and wednesdays.
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know, if somebody wants a gun, I'm not into denying him unless there is something wrong with him that he shouldn't have one, or unless he wants a machine gun or some shiat.
But can you just spare me the shiat about needing it for "protection", or to "protect" your family?
We know that's not what they are for, or what they do, and what the statistics are.
So just say you want a f**king gun because you want one - this is America, you got the right - and drop all this garbage about "protection".
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fat_free: Did you know that a midget that sells guns is a small arms dealer?


"They call him ... the Hugless."
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


How to check if your pistol is loaded. It's not hard.

/ not my hands
// clear and check every firearm
/// do not hand someone a gun before checking if it is loaded, and if so, unload
/// JFC
 
cleek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
accident?

the gun did exactly what it was designed to do: put lead into people.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sleze: Clarence Brown: I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.

[media.tenor.com image 449x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Reminds me of the scene in Armed and Dangerous when Eugene Levy's character misses each time he tries to shoot the target at the security guard training gun range.  A buzzer sounds and a "helpful" sign pops up that informs you that you were "Killed by Perpetrator".
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Glocks, not even once. Every person I have known that had an AD had it with a Glock.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fat_free: Did you know that a midget that sells guns is a small arms dealer?


Yeah, but they never meet their sales quotas. They're always coming up short.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Glocks, not even once. Every person I have known that had an AD had it with a Glock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?


It's fine. If he accidently gets killed he'll come back on the third day.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But are the guns okay???
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.


Why? What's the chance of that happening twice?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.


I'm not a glock owner, so my knowledge is pretty limited. But when I hear in the news of "accidental discharge" incidents, they tend to mention glocks. Are they simply not made with a safety switch?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.


If you're cleaning a gun why in the thousand hells DOES IT NEED TO BE LOADED?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Glocks, not even once. Every person I have known that had an AD had it with a Glock.


RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.


They have a trigger safety, when you are handling a gun, unless you are pointed down range prepared to shoot, your finger should be no where near it. It should be either braced across the trigger guard in a ready position, or held in a fist.

This is like blaming a saw for cutting off your fingers after you jam them into the saw.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

How to check if your pistol is loaded. It's not hard.

/ not my hands
// clear and check every firearm
/// do not hand someone a gun before checking if it is loaded, and if so, unload
/// JFC


I know where there's an opening for a gun safety class instructor if you're interested.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.

If you're cleaning a gun why in the thousand hells DOES IT NEED TO BE LOADED?


All guns are loaded unless they are completely disassembled. And even then you check.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yaw String: RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.

I'm not a glock owner, so my knowledge is pretty limited. But when I hear in the news of "accidental discharge" incidents, they tend to mention glocks. Are they simply not made with a safety switch?


basically, the trigger is the "safety"
 
Theaetetus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: You know, if somebody wants a gun, I'm not into denying him unless there is something wrong with him that he shouldn't have one, or unless he wants a machine gun or some shiat.
But can you just spare me the shiat about needing it for "protection", or to "protect" your family?
We know that's not what they are for, or what they do, and what the statistics are.
So just say you want a f**king gun because you want one - this is America, you got the right - and drop all this garbage about "protection".


This. Guns are terrible defensive weapons. By their nature, they're offensive weapons, and are only defensive in the nature of "I'll kill you, hopefully before you can do anything to me." It's "preemptive" defense, but that just leads to people shooting blindly at any shape in the dark, just in case. See, e.g., cops.

No, for home protection, you really want something that's actually defensive.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now this is a defensive weapon. If someone threatens you, open your jacket and show them that, and I guarantee they won't attack.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My Little Pony - Playing With Guns
Youtube tY3KqujNSRc
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.

If you're cleaning a gun why in the thousand hells DOES IT NEED TO BE LOADED?


What if the King of England walks through your door while you're cleaning your gun?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.

If you're cleaning a gun why in the thousand hells DOES IT NEED TO BE LOADED?

What if the King of England walks through your door while you're cleaning your gun?


Pretty sure if you yelled loudly enough at Charles, you'd make William king.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?


Put your trust in Jesus, have a plan to kill anybody else.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: You know, if somebody wants a gun, I'm not into denying him unless there is something wrong with him that he shouldn't have one, or unless he wants a machine gun or some shiat.
But can you just spare me the shiat about needing it for "protection", or to "protect" your family?
We know that's not what they are for, or what they do, and what the statistics are.
So just say you want a f**king gun because you want one - this is America, you got the right - and drop all this garbage about "protection".


I'm sure someone will bite on your tired-ass trolling
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: jso2897: You know, if somebody wants a gun, I'm not into denying him unless there is something wrong with him that he shouldn't have one, or unless he wants a machine gun or some shiat.
But can you just spare me the shiat about needing it for "protection", or to "protect" your family?
We know that's not what they are for, or what they do, and what the statistics are.
So just say you want a f**king gun because you want one - this is America, you got the right - and drop all this garbage about "protection".

This. Guns are terrible defensive weapons. By their nature, they're offensive weapons, and are only defensive in the nature of "I'll kill you, hopefully before you can do anything to me." It's "preemptive" defense, but that just leads to people shooting blindly at any shape in the dark, just in case. See, e.g., cops.

No, for home protection, you really want something that's actually defensive.
[Fark user image image 425x239]
Now this is a defensive weapon. If someone threatens you, open your jacket and show them that, and I guarantee they won't attack.


Guns are excellent defensive weapons, because you can basically shoot what you can see (within limits) from a huge distance, and generally speaking when it comes to war weapons, making the air lethal at chest height on the battlefield is pretty easy.

Are they great at wrestling distance? No. But at ten feet, they are lethal, at 5000 feet they are lethal.

I'm all for arguing the negatives for guns but this isn't one of them.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gun class in a church. What happened to Jesus?


He just left Chicago, and he's heading to New Orleans.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why the fark is Curtis teaching a concealed carry class in the first place?
Says he was a captain for 25 years and presumably his political position pays him too.
He drive for Uber on the weekends too?

Reading in-between the lines slightly, it reads like he pulled his live/loaded carry weapon and passed it around the class. Lines up with the level of respect for guns from someone who also shot themselves a year prior. Was this even on the firing line? (It's still dumb if so, it's just EXTRA dumb if not.)

Do feel a bit bad for the daughter, any real instructor would have thrown them out by the scruff of their neck the microsecond the muzzle was anywhere but downrange. Granted, someone getting a CC should still at least know the basic safety rules.
 
Theaetetus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Theaetetus: jso2897: You know, if somebody wants a gun, I'm not into denying him unless there is something wrong with him that he shouldn't have one, or unless he wants a machine gun or some shiat.
But can you just spare me the shiat about needing it for "protection", or to "protect" your family?
We know that's not what they are for, or what they do, and what the statistics are.
So just say you want a f**king gun because you want one - this is America, you got the right - and drop all this garbage about "protection".

This. Guns are terrible defensive weapons. By their nature, they're offensive weapons, and are only defensive in the nature of "I'll kill you, hopefully before you can do anything to me." It's "preemptive" defense, but that just leads to people shooting blindly at any shape in the dark, just in case. See, e.g., cops.

No, for home protection, you really want something that's actually defensive.
[Fark user image image 425x239]
Now this is a defensive weapon. If someone threatens you, open your jacket and show them that, and I guarantee they won't attack.

Guns are excellent defensive weapons, because you can basically shoot what you can see (within limits) from a huge distance, and generally speaking when it comes to war weapons, making the air lethal at chest height on the battlefield is pretty easy.

Are they great at wrestling distance? No. But at ten feet, they are lethal, at 5000 feet they are lethal.

I'm all for arguing the negatives for guns but this isn't one of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The safest glock. These guys would still figure out a way to hurt themselves

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bob Fleming - Guns
Youtube fjtuhxOvUCk
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.


Bonus, one of the ADs was due to a firearm that was reported as malfunctioning at the range before he started to work on it and shot himself. People like this need to have their right to firearms removed.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.

If you're cleaning a gun why in the thousand hells DOES IT NEED TO BE LOADED?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Harry Wagstaff: Glocks, not even once. Every person I have known that had an AD had it with a Glock.

RolandTGunner: Not surprising since Glocks basically have no safety.

They have a trigger safety, when you are handling a gun, unless you are pointed down range prepared to shoot, your finger should be no where near it. It should be either braced across the trigger guard in a ready position, or held in a fist.

This is like blaming a saw for cutting off your fingers after you jam them into the saw.


Amish?

No its electricity was the problem.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Clarence Brown: I think a person who has accidentally shot anyone shouldn't teach a gun safety class.

Bonus, one of the ADs was due to a firearm that was reported as malfunctioning at the range before he started to work on it and shot himself. People like this need to have their right to firearms removed.


There's a simple legal way to do that. Charge and convict him of a felony.
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"In an interview this week with the Sun-Times, Curtis said the incident made him rethink his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as she failed to reach out to him after the accidental shooting."

She should reach out and pistol whip this idiot who has no business being anywhere near a gun, let alone teaching a 'gun safety' class.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.