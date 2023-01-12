 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   After 9 hours of being trapped up to his neck in a collapsed ditch, rescued man told he is going to be a father. Immediately asks to be put back into the hole   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Lehigh Valley, Rescue, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, happy ending, hours Wednesday night, Certified first responder, Lehigh River  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 2:35 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It took them 9 hours to figure out he was going to be a Father? But he was up to his neck in muck already.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably took less than 9 minutes in a hole to become a father. . .
 
Jingle Strangle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that a metaphor for oral sex?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fortunately he was in head-first.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Raise his spirits or crush his soul?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alice In Chains - Down in a Hole (MTV Unplugged - HD Video)
Youtube nWK0kqjPSVI
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nice to see them getting Cole out of the ground.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Congrats, Phil!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.