(FCC)   Want to see if your address has so called broadband. There's a map for that   (broadbandmap.fcc.gov) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha!

Thanks subby, I filed a challenge for one of those goddamned liars claiming service is available. I even have the receipts.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I definitely have broad-ish band. There's fiber running from my wall.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, my address has broadband.

No, there isn't any competition because the US loves monopolies!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What broad band might look like

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Supadope: Yes, my address has broadband.

No, there isn't any competition because the US loves monopolies!


Same here (NJ). I can only get Optimum due to exclusive contract in my area, even though FIOS would otherwise be available. At least I would have a choice.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, not sure that's correct around me.  See, I have fiber and it is good.  Nearby is an older neighborhood where their best option is satellite like Hughes net.  I could walk less than a mile and poof.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are we sure we want to bring broadband to rural areas? All that's going to do is cause more January 6ths.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And people wonder why people hate cable companies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Admittedly, The Death Star isn't much better. But still.

If Charter/Spectrum offered higher upload, I probably would stay with them. But gonna make the AT&T switch soon.

Just need to do some more reading on how to use my own router / gateway (in personally use a Pi4 with Ubuntu...may switch to PFSense soon)
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting.  I checked my address and was surprised at the options, two of which were satellite. It's been a while since I've checked, but does anybody have any recent experience with satellite internet, and how well/bad it works?
 
Spindle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Supadope: Yes, my address has broadband.

No, there isn't any competition because the US loves monopolies!


I have DSL, and Frontier is the monopoly in my neighborhood.  They are running fiber along the road by my development but they've been pretty clear that they have no intention of running fiber into our neighborhood.

// shakes impotent fist of rage
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Uh, well. That was ... unhelpful. Their database apparently is updated once a decade - despite the date they claim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you live there, don't you probably already know the answer?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: Supadope: Yes, my address has broadband.

No, there isn't any competition because the US loves monopolies!

Same here (NJ). I can only get Optimum due to exclusive contract in my area, even though FIOS would otherwise be available. At least I would have a choice.


Despite being in the middle of the country, been there and done that

The town in Kansas I'm in finally got out from under Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) and allowed fiber to the home just recently.

I'm hoping they get enough traction in you neck of the woods to replace them as well.

/They never fix their worn out gear
//Optimum sucks
 
