(C-SPAN)   Merrick Garland holding a presser at 1:15pm. Will it be about Trump? Insurrectionists? Biden's classified docs? Or will we get lucky and he's rescheduling marijuana? Your guess is as good as his   (c-span.org) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on pot rescheduling. Daddy needs a good bong hit...
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not holding my breath.

This is likely to be an announcement of some ongoing or concluding criminal operation unrelated to TFG.

Also, and there is still time, if it were chances are likely the news would have leaked.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
I FOUND AN IMAGE THAT MIRROS MY SENTIMENT
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something big is gonna drop, probably by Friday.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Something big is gonna drop, probably by Friday.


Trump Org sentencing is Friday, so there's that.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiattiest weaponization ever
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to announce the imminent arrest of Joe Biden for improperly storing classified documents. He's also going to announce the appointment of a Special Counsel to open an official Investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop. He'll conclude with an official apology to Donald Trump.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will reveal that the dress is, after all, blue and black.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread sucks, bring back the other thread!

Also... Ain't nothin' gonna happen.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Come on pot rescheduling. Daddy needs a good bong hit...


Well, first you gotta get that bong nice and chilled.   It helps with the harshness.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BENGHAZI IT IS!!!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking Heads - Heaven - 1984 - (HQ - 1080p)
Youtube sZpZuIWu1tw
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: He's going to announce the imminent arrest of Joe Biden for improperly storing classified documents. He's also going to announce the appointment of a Special Counsel to open an official Investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop. He'll conclude with an official apology to Donald Trump.


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HILLARY IS BEING INDICTED FOR THE MURDER OF SETH RICH, VINCE FOSTER AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merrick Garland will confirm that the main cause of California wildfires is improperly swept forest floors.

Hillary and Hunter Biden will be sacrificed to Ba'al in a public ceremony to be held at Madison Square Garden and Trump shall be declared President in aeternum.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Ghazi is finally being extradited from Epstein Island?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today would be a good day to arrest Trump for espionage.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Today would be a good day to arrest Trump for espionage.


Or Don Jr for hoovering up all the cocaine and leaving the rest of us with nothing.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to announce that CARROTS AND CELERY ARE JUST THE BASE OF A SOUP.

Or that there's a sale at Penny's.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, are burritos sandwiches?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: But, are burritos sandwiches?


Absolutely not. No one in their right mind would believe such.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: He's going to announce that CARROTS AND CELERY ARE JUST THE BASE OF A SOUP.

Or that there's a sale at Penny's.


Or that he's just deleted the entire PolTab queue.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.


They're tacos.

I predict that the announcement will be about Biden's classified document scandal, probably handing it off to Jack Smith so that he can fully document how both sides are bad in his final report.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NateAsbestos: But, are burritos sandwiches?

Absolutely not. No one in their right mind would believe such.


Bold words from Mr. "I wrap my hotdogs in tortillas"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is likely about the subpoena drop yesterday, but reporters will only ask about the Biden docs and ignore the rest.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Thoreny: NateAsbestos: But, are burritos sandwiches?

Absolutely not. No one in their right mind would believe such.

Bold words from Mr. "I wrap my hotdogs in tortillas"


I never said that I put my hotdogs in tortillas. I only acknowledged it. You can't put that on me.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Ben Ghazi is finally being extradited from Epstein Island?


Hey, he brought JC Penny to this town. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hungry.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: Thoreny: To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.

[Fark user image 616x462]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to announce he had a tuna on rye from that new deli, and it was so good he just had to share.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.


OH.   That's what we were discussing?   My bad......I dunno where my mind went.......*nervous laughter*
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: abb3w: Thoreny: To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.

[Fark user image 616x462]

[media.giphy.com image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whether or not I have, the host of Sandwich King on Food Network possibly has.

Nohow, that appears to be a hot dog sandwich.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect they're better considered a type of taco, myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a delicious breakfast burrito with refried pinto beans, Spanish rice, eggs over easy, salsa roja, cilantro and salad greens. With hot sauce.

I argue that a burrito is a sandwich
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently this is the green taco sandwich hotdog burrito thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burritos are pizza, fight me.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a taco isn't considered a sandwich then I don't know anything anymore
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Burritos are pizza, fight me.


Burritos are closer to strombolis than they are to pizza.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DOJ will announce a policy that, as of noon Eastern timezone, it's now a crime to microwave tuna in any government office break room.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Markoff_Cheney: Burritos are pizza, fight me.

Burritos are closer to strombolis than they are to pizza.


Smothere Burritos are Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Casserole
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garland: Eclairs are just dick-shaped pudding filled donuts.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: Thoreny: To continue the convo we were having in the greenlit thread that went red: hotdogs are not sandwiches. Period.

[Fark user image image 616x462]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NateAsbestos: Thoreny: NateAsbestos: But, are burritos sandwiches?

Absolutely not. No one in their right mind would believe such.

Bold words from Mr. "I wrap my hotdogs in tortillas"

I never said that I put my hotdogs in tortillas. I only acknowledged it. You can't put that on me.


nice try!
tortillas are a gluten based bread, therefore are sandwiches if filled with meat, cheese, or veggies
hot dogs are to food as is ... nope cannot even.
hot dogs are not food, nor are cheese puffs.  these are not food, people!!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Garland: Eclairs are just dick-shaped pudding filled donuts.



But they are no ladylocks.   Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodluckwiththat: Thoreny: NateAsbestos: Thoreny: NateAsbestos: But, are burritos sandwiches?

Absolutely not. No one in their right mind would believe such.

Bold words from Mr. "I wrap my hotdogs in tortillas"

I never said that I put my hotdogs in tortillas. I only acknowledged it. You can't put that on me.

nice try!
tortillas are a gluten based bread, therefore are sandwiches if filled with meat, cheese, or veggies
hot dogs are to food as is ... nope cannot even.
hot dogs are not food, nor are cheese puffs.  these are not food, people!!


Then why can I eat them, gain calories from them, and not die?
 
