 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Pixies, Fad Gadget, Love & Rockets, and Dexys Midnight Runners. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #422. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
51
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 12 Jan 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Nice to be here on a Thursday.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAT???!!!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Couch show yesterday was pretty good
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Friday everyone!! Yes, I'm here early. Finally, L&R hour!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.


Oh shiat!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.

Oh shiat!


I know right?
The sparky found the incoming mains cable split into 2 feeds. One of which bypassed the meter completely.
Bit happier now that we got the whole place re-wired.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: WAT???!!!!!


AMP???!!!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: WAT???!!!!!

AMP???!!!!!


VOLT?!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: WAT???!!!!!

AMP???!!!!!

VOLT?!


Everbody calm down...

Ohmmmmmmmmm...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]


Turned up yesterday & called "Flight Cancelled"?
Coincidence?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Turned up yesterday & called "Flight Cancelled"?
Coincidence?


Definitely perfect timing!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]


toffee flavored? da hell? do they make just regular old beer-flavoured beer any more? when was the last time you had beer and thought "this needs more candy in it"??? because that NEVER happened to me, and i drank A LOT of beer.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
[waves in Canadian]
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]

toffee flavored? da hell? do they make just regular old beer-flavoured beer any more? when was the last time you had beer and thought "this needs more candy in it"??? because that NEVER happened to me, and i drank A LOT of beer.


It's just a smidge (and not sweet), but yes, there is definitely just regular old beer still. But I understand at what you're getting it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]

toffee flavored? da hell? do they make just regular old beer-flavoured beer any more? when was the last time you had beer and thought "this needs more candy in it"??? because that NEVER happened to me, and i drank A LOT of beer.


I have the same thoughts about cider.
Cider is supposed to be made from apples & not any old fruit that happens to be at hand.
It's often harder to find apple cider than any other sort of cider in the stores here which is a problem when your carbonara recipe calls for apple cider.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wearing my fav t-shirt to office today, most people don't get it (You guys will)

shirtoid.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.

Oh shiat!

I know right?
The sparky found the incoming mains cable split into 2 feeds. One of which bypassed the meter completely.
Bit happier now that we got the whole place re-wired.


I really hate coming across a place that the previous owner was "handy" there is ALWAYS some interesting not-quite-up-yo-code choices made by handy homeowners.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]

toffee flavored? da hell? do they make just regular old beer-flavoured beer any more? when was the last time you had beer and thought "this needs more candy in it"??? because that NEVER happened to me, and i drank A LOT of beer.

I have the same thoughts about cider.
Cider is supposed to be made from apples & not any old fruit that happens to be at hand.
It's often harder to find apple cider than any other sort of cider in the stores here which is a problem when your carbonara recipe calls for apple cider.


Come visit me in Seattle. I got your back. But seriously, I wouldn't think that would be a problem in your neck of the woods. Weird.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: The Couch show yesterday was pretty good


I agree, made for a nice commute soundtrack on ride home.

"Big Shirt" needs a Fark presence.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: So this beer showed up yesterday at the shop and is actually quite delicious:

[Fark user image 425x566]

toffee flavored? da hell? do they make just regular old beer-flavoured beer any more? when was the last time you had beer and thought "this needs more candy in it"??? because that NEVER happened to me, and i drank A LOT of beer.

I have the same thoughts about cider.
Cider is supposed to be made from apples & not any old fruit that happens to be at hand.
It's often harder to find apple cider than any other sort of cider in the stores here which is a problem when your carbonara recipe calls for apple cider.

Come visit me in Seattle. I got your back. But seriously, I wouldn't think that would be a problem in your neck of the woods. Weird.


There are 2 new cider orchards opened up near me since the last we talked of cider. One had a pear cider that is very nice. but it's mostly all just apples around here.. for now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.

Oh shiat!

I know right?
The sparky found the incoming mains cable split into 2 feeds. One of which bypassed the meter completely.
Bit happier now that we got the whole place re-wired.

I really hate coming across a place that the previous owner was "handy" there is ALWAYS some interesting not-quite-up-yo-code choices made by handy homeowners.


We spoke to one of the neighbours as we needed access to the mains feed for the new cabling & they told us that when they first moved in to their place the walls used to heat up when they turned the lights on.
Needless to say they had their place re-wired pretty swiftly.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What in the hell am I listening to.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well that show happened then.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.

Oh shiat!

I know right?
The sparky found the incoming mains cable split into 2 feeds. One of which bypassed the meter completely.
Bit happier now that we got the whole place re-wired.

I really hate coming across a place that the previous owner was "handy" there is ALWAYS some interesting not-quite-up-yo-code choices made by handy homeowners.

We spoke to one of the neighbours as we needed access to the mains feed for the new cabling & they told us that when they first moved in to their place the walls used to heat up when they turned the lights on.
Needless to say they had their place re-wired pretty swiftly.


Damn lucky shiat didn't burn down!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*waves from temp desk in freelance gig's office*

Not sure how this is gonna go, they actually expect me to do work from 10-noon! The horror!!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sno man: [waves in Canadian]


what, is that like 85% of a wave?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.

Oh shiat!

I know right?
The sparky found the incoming mains cable split into 2 feeds. One of which bypassed the meter completely.
Bit happier now that we got the whole place re-wired.

I really hate coming across a place that the previous owner was "handy" there is ALWAYS some interesting not-quite-up-yo-code choices made by handy homeowners.

We spoke to one of the neighbours as we needed access to the mains feed for the new cabling & they told us that when they first moved in to their place the walls used to heat up when they turned the lights on.
Needless to say they had their place re-wired pretty swiftly.


Warm walls is BAD. Yikes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: *waves from temp desk in freelance gig's office*

Not sure how this is gonna go, they actually expect me to do work from 10-noon! The horror!!!!


Savages
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: [waves in Canadian]

what, is that like 85% of a wave?


At current exchange rates, it's closer to only 70%
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: sno man: [waves in Canadian]

what, is that like 85% of a wave?


110% just to keep it even.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also: HOORAY for the return of Thursday shows!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: *waves from temp desk in freelance gig's office*

Not sure how this is gonna go, they actually expect me to do work from 10-noon! The horror!!!!


i hope you're getting hazardous duty pay for that.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
[waves in Polish]

Unexpectedly here. They called me around noon and said that my appointment was cancelled. They booked for me another one next Thursday messing with my brain and my whole working schedule.
This is the real savagery.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
in other news, the local eagle celebrities are getting all kinds of press because momma eagle dropped the first egg of the season yesterday...

FOBBV🦅Teakettle Time❗Jackie Lays EGG1 In Snowy Nest🥚❤Shadow Waits On Stick Depot Snag🌲2023-01-11
Youtube SmEAUjioYwI
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I drive my Black Lab named Joule to the vet in my Chevy Volt.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anybody else catch the interview with Molly Rankin of Alvvays on WorldCafe/NPR a few days ago? Worth a listen (after this show, of course).
Alvvays on World Cafe
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All this Watt/Volt/Ohm/Amp talk has me wondering if we will be hearing a song by Gary Numan questioning about his friends.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nesher: All this Watt/Volt/Ohm/Amp talk has me wondering if we will be hearing a song by Gary Numan questioning about his friends.


yes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Been an interesting week or so with the new house.
Turns out the sweet old dear we bought it from was stealing electrickery.

Oh shiat!

I know right?
The sparky found the incoming mains cable split into 2 feeds. One of which bypassed the meter completely.
Bit happier now that we got the whole place re-wired.

I really hate coming across a place that the previous owner was "handy" there is ALWAYS some interesting not-quite-up-yo-code choices made by handy homeowners.


"Pro" work isn't always a guarantee either. Down here we've got the right way, the wrong way and the Florida way. I'll give them full points for imagination though.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Pista, just out of curiosity, does Hungary have 120 or 220 volts?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: *waves from temp desk in freelance gig's office*

Not sure how this is gonna go, they actually expect me to do work from 10-noon! The horror!!!!

i hope you're getting hazardous duty pay for that.


Having to just GO INTO an office qualifies for hazard pay...

/shoes. makeup. commute.
//day rate went up accordingly
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.