 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IGN)   Guy accidentally butt dials 911 while playing an online tactical shooter video game. Overhead by authorities confessing to two murders. Link includes Ring doorbell video   (sea.ign.com) divider line
60
    More: Fail, Police, Constable, Police officer, Crime, Police brutality, Rock music, Police officers, English-language films  
•       •       •

1379 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<cringe>
Out of all the things you'd yell deep in an FPS match, *none* of them would sound good when overheard by a cop.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking nothing for granted, the police searched Elijah's house for hours before giving the all-clear.

Fark user imageView Full Size


bc of course they did
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this in the politics tab?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm going to ask you again, whose mother did you have sex with before murdering them? Was it your competitor who you claimed identifies as a homosexual?"
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winner, winner, chicken dinner!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, this really was the best ending to the situation. Kid messed up, butt-dialed 911, and survived. Police responded quickly, and didn't shoot him.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: <cringe>
Out of all the things you'd yell deep in an FPS match, *none* of them would sound good when overheard by a cop.


I dunno, they might approve of the racist slurs & LGBTQphobic names.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.
 
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: "I'm going to ask you again, whose mother did you have sex with before murdering them? Was it your competitor who you claimed identifies as a homosexual?"


He also told his accomplice to kill himself.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.


Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Politics?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you don't think police activity is political, you live in a fantasy world.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: <cringe>
Out of all the things you'd yell deep in an FPS match, *none* of them would sound good when overheard by a cop.


On the contrary.  Having heard the kinds of things that get said over a hot mic during FPS games I think the cops would have felt right at home.
 
jst3p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want to call the cops oin those rando teammates I get that swear "He's one! He's one!"

They always lie.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Work blocks anything related to gaming. Did SWAT show up? I bet SWAT showed up.
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Work blocks anything related to gaming. Did SWAT show up? I bet SWAT showed up.


No, cops showed up and had him calmly walk to them so they could check the house.

It was WAY less dramatic than I thought it would be.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Taking nothing for granted, the police searched Elijah's house for hours before giving the all-clear. Elijah was understandably terrified, but one police officer apparently tried to calm him down by asking who his favourite Rainbow Six Siege operator was.


"Hey kid, I know you got guns pointed at you and we just spent hours tearing your (apparently enormous) home apart.  But bro, like, for real who do you play as? What's your ranking?"

Solid community policing.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Taking nothing for granted, the police searched Elijah's house for hours before giving the all-clear.

[Fark user image 850x840]

bc of course they did


Honest mistake there. The auto detail shop just put the two parts in the wrong order. It should read

Protect & Serve
Police
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?


The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.


That's because you've never had any dealings with American police.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jst3p: The Irrelevant Gamer: Work blocks anything related to gaming. Did SWAT show up? I bet SWAT showed up.

No, cops showed up and had him calmly walk to them so they could check the house.

It was WAY less dramatic than I thought it would be.


That makes two of us.
 
palelizard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Work blocks anything related to gaming. Did SWAT show up? I bet SWAT showed up.


Nah, just a couple of patrol cars. Looks like they (and the kid) handled it well enough. Plenty of ways it could have gone very badly, and it didn't. Scary for the guy, but fine in the end.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Why is this in the politics tab?


Because you touch yourself at night.

/I mean, username and stuff
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.


Really? Because police have held guns to heads for far less then accidentally claiming you just killed two people. They've also spent far more time looking for a gram of weed in someone's house.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.

That's because you've never had any dealings with American police.


I see you didn't watch the video.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Taking nothing for granted, the police searched Elijah's house for hours before giving the all-clear.

[Fark user image 850x840]

bc of course they did


Clearly a mistake, clearly nothing actually wrong, tossed the guy's house and went on a fishing expedition for hours anyway.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Murkanen: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.

That's because you've never had any dealings with American police.

I see you didn't watch the video.


His friend said they pointed guns at him. They obviously do in the video. I'm 99% sure you can even hear one of the guns being cocked.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not really into all those COD/Rainbow Siege type shooters but I love this guy's YouTube Channel.

I Kid Voice Trolled a DAD then this HAPPENED! 😂
Youtube y-m3VdXBr54
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.

Really? Because police have held guns to heads for far less then accidentally claiming you just killed two people. They've also spent far more time looking for a gram of weed in someone's house.


Why is it that people feel the need to comment when they clearly didn't take even the minimum amount of time to watch the video?  The guy calmly walks out of the house towards the cops and it looks like they give him a quick pat down.  They didn't even throw him on the ground.

But sure, we'll go with gun to head and searched a house looking for two dead bodies for four hours.  That's a huge house.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.

Really? Because police have held guns to heads for far less then accidentally claiming you just killed two people. They've also spent far more time looking for a gram of weed in someone's house.

Why is it that people feel the need to comment when they clearly didn't take even the minimum amount of time to watch the video?  The guy calmly walks out of the house towards the cops and it looks like they give him a quick pat down.  They didn't even throw him on the ground.

But sure, we'll go with gun to head and searched a house looking for two dead bodies for four hours.  That's a huge house.


In the video, they are literally pointing guns at him. You clearly see it in the video as he walks to them. Maybe you should try actually watching the video.

Again, his friend said they pointed guns at him. He never claimed he threw them on the ground or shoved it into his temple.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.

Really? Because police have held guns to heads for far less then accidentally claiming you just killed two people. They've also spent far more time looking for a gram of weed in someone's house.

Why is it that people feel the need to comment when they clearly didn't take even the minimum amount of time to watch the video?  The guy calmly walks out of the house towards the cops and it looks like they give him a quick pat down.  They didn't even throw him on the ground.

But sure, we'll go with gun to head and searched a house looking for two dead bodies for four hours.  That's a huge house.

In the video, they are literally pointing guns at him. You clearly see it in the video as he walks to them. Maybe you should try actually watching the video.

Again, his friend said they pointed guns at him. He never claimed he threw them on the ground or shoved it into his temple.


Tell me what you think "AR to his head" means?  Because that's what the friend said.  Not pointed at.  Or do you think pointing a gun at someone is an inappropriate response to a call about a murder?  And it's really farking weird that whoever posted the video left out all the police entering the house and leaving 4 hours later.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good thing Elijah isn't black. Cops would have run out of bullets.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Another Government Employee: This is legitimate as a "Dear Prudi" letter.

Do you think the cops staged the Ring video?

The part about him having an AR to his head and searching the house for hours seems like an incredible amount of bullshiat.

Really? Because police have held guns to heads for far less then accidentally claiming you just killed two people. They've also spent far more time looking for a gram of weed in someone's house.

Why is it that people feel the need to comment when they clearly didn't take even the minimum amount of time to watch the video?  The guy calmly walks out of the house towards the cops and it looks like they give him a quick pat down.  They didn't even throw him on the ground.

But sure, we'll go with gun to head and searched a house looking for two dead bodies for four hours.  That's a huge house.

In the video, they are literally pointing guns at him. You clearly see it in the video as he walks to them. Maybe you should try actually watching the video.

Again, his friend said they pointed guns at him. He never claimed he threw them on the ground or shoved it into his temple.

Tell me what you think "AR to his head" means?  Because that's what the friend said.  Not pointed at.  Or do you think pointing a gun at someone is an inappropriate response to a call about a murder?  And it's really farking weird that whoever posted the video left out all the police entering the house and leaving 4 hours later.


So his friend embellished a little bit. Jesus Christ does that negate everything that happened to him? When have you ever known police to not show up guns drawn on a guy they believe just claimed to kill two people?!
 
jst3p
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: In the video, they are literally pointing guns at him. You clearly see it in the video as he walks to them. Maybe you should try actually watching the video.


There is a huge difference between "gun to head" and "pointing guns at".

Again, his friend said they pointed guns at him. He never claimed he threw them on the ground or shoved it into his temple.

That is the implication when a person says "gun to head".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking


"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking

"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.


The four hours is in reference to him being scared and shaken. Again, it does not say that they searched his home for four hours. You assumed that
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This actually happened to me one night. I was up til 2am playing a FPS, and then went to bed.

Cops knocked on my door like 15 min later, said a neighbor called, they heard gunshots. At first I didn't know what the hell they were talking about, and then I remembered -- oh! I was playing a video game, they might've heard that. I have a big soundsystem and I rarely use headphones.

The cops thanked me for my explanation, I promised them I would keep the sound down in the future, they apologized for disturbing my sleep, and they left. They didn't search my home nor did they point a gun at my head. In fact I don't think they even had guns.

This is Canada.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: <cringe>
Out of all the things you'd yell deep in an FPS match, *none* of them would sound good when overheard by a cop.


How you like my balls in your mouth? Teabag baby!

/I am not good at fps games.
//Pvp is totally out of the question.
///The above is extra insulting when the pre-teen yelling it at you still hasn't had their voice drop yet.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jst3p: scottydoesntknow: In the video, they are literally pointing guns at him. You clearly see it in the video as he walks to them. Maybe you should try actually watching the video.

There is a huge difference between "gun to head" and "pointing guns at".

Again, his friend said they pointed guns at him. He never claimed he threw them on the ground or shoved it into his temple.

That is the implication when a person says "gun to head".


But again, that's not his account. That's his friend's account. His friend embellished. He clearly had guns drawn on him.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking

"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.

The four hours is in reference to him being scared and shaken. Again, it does not say that they searched his home for four hours. You assumed that


Go take a remedial reading comprehension class
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking

"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.

The four hours is in reference to him being scared and shaken. Again, it does not say that they searched his home for four hours. You assumed that

Go take a remedial reading comprehension class


He was shaking for four hours. That's clearly been established. Now what clearly establishes that the cops were there for those four hours? Did he stop shaking the second they left? Was the shaking only determined by the cops being there? Do people suddenly stop being frightened as soon as the people who frightened them left?
 
jst3p
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking

"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.

The four hours is in reference to him being scared and shaken. Again, it does not say that they searched his home for four hours. You assumed that

Go take a remedial reading comprehension class

He was shaking for four hours. That's clearly been established. Now what clearly establishes that the cops were there for those four hours? Did he stop shaking the second they left? Was the shaking only determined by the cops being there? Do people suddenly stop being frightened as soon as the people who frightened them left?


It has already been established that his friend "embellished".

The kid didn't seem very shaken in the video. He was pretty calm. I have doubs that he was "shaking" at all.

Why are you  going to such great lengths to defend "facts" given to us by what we know is an unreliable narrator?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cops are dumb as fark.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking

"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.

The four hours is in reference to him being scared and shaken. Again, it does not say that they searched his home for four hours. You assumed that

Go take a remedial reading comprehension class

He was shaking for four hours. That's clearly been established. Now what clearly establishes that the cops were there for those four hours? Did he stop shaking the second they left? Was the shaking only determined by the cops being there? Do people suddenly stop being frightened as soon as the people who frightened them left?


I just want to make sure you know what those words mean.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So to the people being pedantic enough to cry about a second hand retelling of "gun to head" vs "guns aimed at head" I have a question:

What flavour of polish do you prefer when you deep throat the boot?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Good thing Elijah isn't black. Cops would have run out of bullets.


Cops never shoot chubby white kids playing video games and minding their own business.....

Ga. teen killed by cop was holding Wii controller
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Epic Fap Session: Why is this in the politics tab?


Ever seen a cop thread on fark?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jst3p: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Jeebus Saves: scottydoesntknow: Also, it says he was shaking for four hours. Not that they were searching the home for the four hours he was shaking

"He was shaking for 4 hours while the cops were searching his house."

Reading comprehension.

The four hours is in reference to him being scared and shaken. Again, it does not say that they searched his home for four hours. You assumed that

Go take a remedial reading comprehension class

He was shaking for four hours. That's clearly been established. Now what clearly establishes that the cops were there for those four hours? Did he stop shaking the second they left? Was the shaking only determined by the cops being there? Do people suddenly stop being frightened as soon as the people who frightened them left?

It has already been established that his friend "embellished".

The kid didn't seem very shaken in the video. He was pretty calm. I have doubs that he was "shaking" at all.

Why are you  going to such great lengths to defend "facts" given to us by what we know is an unreliable narrator?


This started when the initial comment claimed this was as fake as those "Dear Dr. Sex" letters. I asked if the cops faked the Ring video clearly showing them there with guns drawn on the kid. That's when JebusSaves decided it was time to go after the 2nd hand account and act like that completely disproves the video and therefore it is as fake as the Dr. Sex letters.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.