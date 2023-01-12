 Skip to content
(NBC News)   CHINA: "COVID is under control. Nothing to see here." REST OF WORLD: "We can see the huge new parking lots you built next to crematoriums. They're visible from space"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
36
MrSplifferton
37 minutes ago  
Amusing?
 
SplittingAces
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
33 minutes ago  
9000 people dying daily in China. 9000.

We've now got a new, aggressive variant here, KBB.

The amount of people jamming their heads into the sand is outrageous. We're beyond FAFO levels. We let this thing happily recombine itself and evolve to more lethal, more transmissive strains.

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-covid-deaths-accelerate-9000-day-uk-research-firm-airfinity-2022-12-29/
 
BumpInTheNight
32 minutes ago  
None sense, the crematoriums are not even being used.  They've simply been converted into long-term care facilities for the unvaccinated.
 
fiddlehead
31 minutes ago  

More transmissive yes, but more lethal? Not to my understanding.
 
muphasta
30 minutes ago  

That was my first thought as well.
 
mongbiohazard
30 minutes ago  
When I said this was happening in another thread about China a few days ago some folks didn't seem to believe me.
 
Warthog
28 minutes ago  

More transmissive, yes.  But citation needed for more lethal.  Everything I've seen suggests that the new variants are milder, even in the unvaccinated.   They're primarily killing older, compromised persons, and not healthy younger adults like in the first wave.

The only reason it's killing so many people in China now is because there are so many people in China getting infected so quickly.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
26 minutes ago  

We're down with KBB. Yeah, you know me.

/Sorry
//Hey, an AARP card just appeared on my bed after I typed this!
 
ski9600
22 minutes ago  
That's impossible, it took 3.5 months (all summer) for my company to "build" (the contractor built them) 2 small parking lots.  One is not even paved. About 160 cars each.
 
Red Shirt Blues
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just split up with my girlfriend, but like the Chinese say, "They'll be another one floating by any minute now."
 
BunchaRubes
22 minutes ago  
The pictures reek of propaganda.

The top one has a new parking lot that's outside the alleged funeral home property.  The bottom one isn't a new lot at all, it's just more organized and possibly repaved.

I admit I've never been to a funeral home in China and am no Chinese funeral home expert but i've been to plenty in the US and have to say those funeral homes in TFA are massive complexes compared to anything I've seen in the US.
 
Private_Citizen
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
20 minutes ago  
Amusing? They're an adversary but let's keep things in perspective. If we are going to deadpan about it though, it might be noteworthy that the high morbidity there for seniors does not exacerbate their burgeoning "demographic problem".
 
Boojum2k
20 minutes ago  

There are several shills for the Xinnie the Pooh regime here. Almost as many as the Pooty boys.
 
raygundan
19 minutes ago  
Things are almost always visible from space, unless you build them underground or inside another structure.
 
SomeAmerican
19 minutes ago  
I wouldn't really call that amusing.
 
Gleeman
16 minutes ago  
"ThiS iS PrOOf quArAntInES DoN'T WoRK"


-your average MAGA
 
mongbiohazard
16 minutes ago  

It wasn't either of those groups, it was the "COVID is mild" crew.
 
raygundan
16 minutes ago  

I'm sure your company has exactly the same scale of resources and manpower available for the project as the Chinese government, so I suspect the problem was that with so many of your workers trying to build such a small parking lot, they were just all in each other's way.
 
Unsung_Hero
16 minutes ago  
Their population is what, 4x that of the US?  Between the initial outbreak and their current "we have an ineffective vaccine not enough people ever took... Let's stop with the brutal lockdowns", if they haven't had more than 4m excess deaths between 2019 and next month, I'd be very surprised.

Their official death toll is so low it's downright insulting to anyone they present it to.
 
You Are All Sheep
13 minutes ago  

No, china solved the coal problem.
 
hobnail
13 minutes ago  

It might qualify as darkly amusing that the Chinese government tells such obviously disprovable lies. But these are actual people.

/I know, one death is a tragedy, 9k a day is a statistic.
 
GregInIndy
12 minutes ago  
Note: everything outside is "visible from space."
 
cranked
12 minutes ago  
Cuz sick people are high-larious.
 
Slaxl
11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that Grandma's ashes?
 
Brofar
9 minutes ago  

XBB is less lethal, not more.
 
Misch
9 minutes ago  

ski9600: That's impossible, it took 3.5 months (all summer) for my company to "build" (the contractor built them) 2 small parking lots.  One is not even paved. About 160 cars each.


China built hospitals in Wuhan in 8 days in 2020.
 
some_beer_drinker
8 minutes ago  

and lots of old people.
 
tsjonesosu
8 minutes ago  
"Dr. Liang Wannian, an epidemiologist and senior adviser to the Chinese government, said Wednesday that the priority at the moment should be treating severe cases.
Until the pandemic is over, "it is impossible to identify the exact death rate," he said at a news conference in Beijing."

I guess it is technically still considered a pandemic, but this shiat is here forever, like the rhinovirus and influenza, so it will never be "over". It's going to continually flare up across the globe in different regions over and over again.
 
Thingster
7 minutes ago  

Eh, everyone is saying that.

Quarantines were meant to keep the spread down while effective treatments and vaccines were developed.

China did neither, they just had quarantines with no end state goal - and when the typical Beijing apartment dweller wanted to start getting spicy over it, CCP had no answer other than opening the doors.

On a generally Covid immunologically naive population.

So quarantines don't work as open ended solutions, they only work with an end state that can be clearly stated, and realistically achieved on a reasonable timeline.
 
optional
6 minutes ago  
I'll just say that I'm kind of glad the COVID crisis is making it more apparent what a disaster China under Xi really is. Hope that dude dies and they can get some regular corrupt leadership instead of super-evil corrupt leadership, but I'm not optimistic.
 
namegoeshere
4 minutes ago  
That's one way to solve their elderly heavy population problem.
 
montreal_medic
3 minutes ago  

XBB is less lethal, not more.


Depends on how you look at that.

If something is half as dangerous for each individual infected, but infects 10x more people, it's still jacking up the hospitalization and death by covid numbers by about 5x.

Still, as an individual, if I test positive, I'd rather it be a less "individually dangerous" strain.

But as a society, it's the sum of all of the factors that matters most
 
hobnail
3 minutes ago  

Is that Grandma's ashes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
2 minutes ago  
The whole authoritarian/communist thing is farking stupid but holy shiat they built those parking lots fast.

Over here we wouldn't even be at the public hearing step yet, would still be applying for the permit
 
