AirBnB turns into stab fest. Cleaning fee automatically tripled
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, that is *not* the age group or gang orientation you'd expect admittedly....
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The dude on the right looks like he met a mean cat.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I went to Stab Fest once. Nothing but a bunch of pricks there. I did see Slash though.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been to parties like these. Simple rule is always leave after the meth smoking but before the crack smoking for the lowest stab risk.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
.hmm....
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No neck or facial tattoos? How terribly disappointing.
 
