(Local10 WPLG)   Penis hair   (local10.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sideshow Bob has let himself go.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's why you gotta mow the lawn, fellas.  You don't have to pave it over...just keep the grass reasonably short.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aren't you supposed to get a shot off after oral sex?


Oh, he used a pistol.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No one wants to floss with your pubes.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a Medusa joke in there somewhere.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Penis hair is hard to shave.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The guy went cruisin' for a shootin'
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pistol grip pump on his head at all times.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Parks and Recreation - Sex Hair Music Video
Youtube lfMaOyPQz18
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Allright, is this some sort of weird joke that Top Gear has pasted on the side of one of their race cars?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poor Coolio
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When he's giving head in prison, he'll have to accept payment in postage stamps or cigarettes rather than cash.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, the victim is a Florida man, who wanted to discretely do some blow?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More like "The fist of an angry god."  Only times six.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Menace 2 Society Crack Head
Youtube ZYoUGkQJI64
kinda NSFW...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll Suck Yo Dick, Man!
Youtube JM-_KlY5WaE
also nsfw
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's all this about a penis hair?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"spoke about the sexual act not occurring."

No homo!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

