Nigerian princes move into cryptocurrencies. The only strange thing here is that it took this long
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where Spam Comes From
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with you? You want to wait 50 milliseconds for your money? Fool! You need to go through me. Why wait that long when you can have it now?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-tip:

Anytime someone says they can help you take control of your financial future, it's a scam.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because imagine trying to scam a midwestern middle-aged rube in a way that involved them buying and transferring bitcoin five years ago.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nonsense - they have a prince backing it!
 
