(Yahoo)   Lord Farktwit was willing to sacrifice some of your lives by nuking North Korea and blaming Canada probably   (yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has a strange relationship with romantic interests.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Dude has a strange relationship with romantic interests.


Trump has a love-hate relationship. Granted, it's mostly hate...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh use it and blame someone else, such bold leadership there by a coward.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't know about nukes but I was worried early on that those two stupids would escalate us into something over farking shiattalking tweets that not even a outrageous retired basketball player could diplomacy his way out of.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where he got that idea.


Putin.  It was Putin.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I wonder where he got that idea.


Putin.  It was Putin.


Nah, Trump is fully capable of coming up with moronic ideas all on his own
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If POTUS gave that order, wouldn't the military be bound by law to refuse?  I mean, nuking civilians is a war crime, and the defense of "I was just following orders" just gets you hanged.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Korean headquarters bunker: "holy fark the Americans actually did it, they actually nuked us, fire all our shiat at South Korea i guess?"

General: "yeah you'd think that but the Americans said it was someone else so who knows i guess"

Kim: "wow, i did not see that coming, cancel my last order, i guess i just assumed but if they say it wasn't them then i guess we shouldn't jump to conclusions"

General: "yeah close call, would have been egg on our face of we had just retaliated against the Americans who apparently had nothing to do with it."

Truly trump was our most stable genius president to come up with these brilliant plans.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new section of "Donald Trump v. the United States," obtained by NBC News ahead of its publication in paperback Tuesday,

[stopped_reading_there.jpg]
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: i don't know about nukes but I was worried early on that those two stupids would escalate us into something over farking shiattalking tweets that not even a outrageous retired basketball player could diplomacy his way out of.


Jung'n isn't stupid. Cruel. BRuthless. But not stupid.
 
timswar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: If POTUS gave that order, wouldn't the military be bound by law to refuse?  I mean, nuking civilians is a war crime, and the defense of "I was just following orders" just gets you hanged.


Yes. And there are many people in the military who wouldn't follow such an order. But it's a crapshoot whether or not the order ends up in the hands of one of whackjobs who would fire the nuke.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump coming up with stupid and cowardly plans?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: edmo: Dude has a strange relationship with romantic interests.

Trump has a love-hate relationship. Granted, it's mostly hate...


Not entirely, he loves himself.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, another story about a horrible almost atrocity committed by the previous admin that we're only hearing about as publicity for a book and not being shouted from the rooftop the second people were worried about it.

Must be a day ending in Y
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for telling us this when it might have mattered, John Kelly. Glad you put the interests of your country before your obsequious bowing and scraping. Now you can feel better about taking a giant steaming shiat on your oath to protect and defend the country from enemies domestic.

Would it be economic collusion for publishers to band together and refuse to publish these tell-all books featuring frightening "behind closed doors" discussion about the President trying to do some war crimes unless those comments were also reported (with attribution) at the time? Because I think incentivizing these farksticks to hold their cards until the danger is passed so they can sell more books seems a little ...cavalier?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a brainstorming sesh, so don't be judgmental. Creativity is the key.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no way to treat a bestie. :(
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Canadian nuke. Trixie, short for Annihilatrix.
I just haven't introduced her around because she's too polarizing. And ionizing.
 
COMALite J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: Somaticasual: edmo: Dude has a strange relationship with romantic interests.

Trump has a love-hate relationship. Granted, it's mostly hate...

Not entirely, he loves himself.

barbershoptags.comView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: If POTUS gave that order, wouldn't the military be bound by law to refuse?  I mean, nuking civilians is a war crime, and the defense of "I was just following orders" just gets you hanged.


For the most part, yes. In the then-current state of American military engagement, nukes literally anywhere would have been seen as illegal orders for several reasons. However, the target being North Korea and TFG's generals very clearly being handpicked to be sycophants...It's not unthinkable that a bomb would have been launched anyway.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: It was a brainstorming sesh, so don't be judgmental. Creativity is the key.


If TFG was involved it was hardly a storm. Hell, it's barely a brain.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then some poor bastard had to explain to him that a nuke is a little more serious than a fart.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG really, really wanted to set off a nuke.  He didn't care if it was North Korea or an Atlantic hurricane.  He just wanted to shoot one off to show how big & tough he was.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blaming it on someone else is what gets me.
have to park a nuke sub like in a river in china or something to make that happen. that's super realistic eh?

this is like the nuking a hurricane thing.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: [media-amazon.com image 332x500]


FTFY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember those days where he was rattling his tiny saber so hard. I actually was concerned there would be a nuclear action in those days.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpolini is, of course, stuck in the 1950s, where you could possibly pull this off. These days there are many satellites from different countries that could track the missiles and let everybody know where they came from.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: Loucifer: It was a brainstorming sesh, so don't be judgmental. Creativity is the key.

If TFG was involved it was hardly a storm. Hell, it's barely a brain.


They meant brain stemming session. Easy typo to make.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: If POTUS gave that order, wouldn't the military be bound by law to refuse?  I mean, nuking civilians is a war crime, and the defense of "I was just following orders" just gets you hanged.


If we lived in a nation of laws, that would be true.
But that lady holding those scales got tired of being knee capped and is now in hiding.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to remind you, Trump is the nutter who proposed nuking Mexico to get the Drug Lords and who imposed tariffs on America's trading partners and allies, apparently thinking that they would pay for, just as he clamed Mexico would pay for his big, beautiful wall. He does not understand how anything works, does not understand what the power, duties and responsabilities of the Presidency because he preformed none of them while aimlessly wandering the White House in his bath robe like a NYC mafia don did to prove he wasn't mentally fit to stand triall, and who praised every dictator and condemned every US ally's leaders and governments.

The man is, as the French say, débile and defended as brdilliant, just, good, wise and Lord and Saviour by his mentally incompetent followers while they claim Biden, a real politician who does a real President's job, is gaga.

The theory propsed by some for why Trump is gaga involves tertiary syphyllis from his year of womanizing and sleeping with pron queens.

Coo coo! Coo coo! Coo coo! It s 3:00 am and a giant freak has his tiny fingers on the infamous button which launches the nukes. Still think he si the bestest Resident ever?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's alleged comments, reported for the first time

This is false.I'm sure I've heard this tale before in his first few months in office, and they told stupid old Trump that North Korea would simply follow the missile trail back to us and it floored him.

This is an ad for a book.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was totally gonna do it, then found out Enola was gay.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Which Trump diktat proves he is gone, really and factually gone, mentally in your opinion?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah.  He's a madman.  We knew that.  Thanks for yet again waiting to share that particular horror with the world until well after it would do any good except to sell more copies of your shiatty book.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Canada has no nuclear weapons. That we kmow of.

I wish iat did so it could retaliate against our so-called friends and real enemies, few though they may be.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You mean the guy, a Boomer, who was embraced by the percentage of our population that think 'glass parking lot' is a legit political course of action thought about using nukes? Say it isn't so!
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He ordered the assignation of a member of a country's cabinet while said cabinet member was on a state visit to another country. He wanted to nuke SOMEONE and the generals held him off by letting him order the use of the largest conventional weapon in the US arsenal instead. He wanted a huge USSR/PRC/PDRK style military parade through DC. He gave orders after he lost the 2020 election to immediately pull out all US troops from all contested postings (Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, and Iraq) just to fark over the incoming administration. The military was a prop and show for his ego, he cares not one bit for; the troops, the mission, or the country. It is all about TFG** all the time. The surprising thing is his willingness to blame another country, that is the part I have a hard time believing, he'd want the credit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah.  He's a madman.  We knew that.  Thanks for yet again waiting to share that particular horror with the world until well after it would do any good except to sell more copies of your shiatty book.


The Madman Theory of Richard M. Nixon is alive and well in Trump's head. He even admits it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
according to a book

not

according to court records

when's the happening again? My memory sucks. Please remind me
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lefty248: Somaticasual: edmo: Dude has a strange relationship with romantic interests.

Trump has a love-hate relationship. Granted, it's mostly hate...

Not entirely, he loves himself.


Pretty sure he doesn't even love himself.

He's obsessed with himself, which is different.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The new section of "Donald Trump v. the United States," obtained by NBC News ahead of its publication in paperback Tuesday,

[stopped_reading_there.jpg]


It's nice of these heroes to slowly dole out the various crimes and horrible decisions they witnessed in a way that maximizes their income.

Such heroes.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
at least he didn't take our guns away.  that might have been the last straw.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A terror of taking responsibility for anything he actually did. And an unfathomable hunger for credit for the things he didn't do.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a goddamned idiot.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the "don't ruffle feathers because he's the President" plan from someone with the power to have done something about it.

Dig Kelly's son up from Arlington and throw the corpse into the river. His family does not deserve a place of honor for American service. That's his punishment for dereliction of duty.
 
Elfich
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump has lived for a long time without real consequences; then when he bumped up against the possibility of consequences while president he didn't have any framework for dealing with it. He is so used to being able to pawn off blame and liability on someone else the fact he wouldn't be able to brush off the murder of millions of people with a nuclear attack must have confused him - it's what he has done on the past, just bigger.

And he never got past the idea that other state powers were not beholden to him and could go around him if needed.  And the consequences of nuking North Korea would be severe. Yeah, the US has stomped on little countries before (usually central and South America) and everyone didn't care. But nukes? I expect all of the other states would embargo or tariff the crap out of the US overnight. And that would have cratered the economy in a way that this country has not seen in decades. And then he would have had the entire government, and the people at his throat looking for answers.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
IIRC, Nixon had Kissinger present the President as unhinged to the Soviets, in order for them to try to act the sensible/cautious party. This was the Madman Strategy. It could have failed spectacularly. It probably would have in our current era.

Trump, on the other hand, in actually insane.

To say this deadly-serious thought out loud to adult people, and not be laughed out of the room.

Then those adult people should throw stones every time they see him from then on.
 
