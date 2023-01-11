 Skip to content
(Hawaii Tribune Herald)   A week after extinguishing a large tree that was on fire, police identify the body found inside. Wait, go back   (hawaiitribune-herald.com) divider line
flamingboard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Homeless campfire accident or another meth user setting a tree on fire?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A druid-dryad murder suicide?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cookie-baking elf?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weird. Banyan trees aren't native to Hawaii.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spontaneous combustion...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe the guy was trying to burn his way out.

I've had dumber ideas when it comes to arborism.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cat?

FIRE FIRE
Youtube aCYJaPZ0cLc

/First thing I thought of.
//Aisle seat, please.
///Seriously, I hope that lady in TFA didn't suffer.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Cookie-baking elf?


I love Elf just for that one scene.

Although Spirited is a gift to all if we are talking christmas movies involving Will Ferell. Which i suppose is a short list, but still.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Cat?

[YouTube video: FIRE FIRE]
/First thing I thought of.
//Aisle seat, please.
///Seriously, I hope that lady in TFA didn't suffer.


Damnit. Video link might be NSFW, sorry, Modadmins
 
ng2810
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Homeless campfire accident or another meth user setting a tree on fire?


I'm going with the former. Banyan trees are massive and folks can easily live in their branches if you let them.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Weird. Banyan trees aren't native to Hawaii.


But on Banyan Drive they are.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As they were extinguishing the tree, one firefighter said to his buddy, "Do you smell barbecue?"
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bingethinker: As they were extinguishing the tree, one firefighter said to his buddy, "Do you smell barbecue?"


Its, "Man, I hope what we are smelling is it making its way to the deep freeze, go tell Cap"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - Rubbish Historian
Youtube GPyM8oq-VWA
 
Snooza
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who did a double-take on their badge seal?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of - Stuckie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Homeless campfire accident or another meth user setting a tree on fire?


She was homeless per another article.  And back in 2008 owned an award winning coffee plantation.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ less than a minute ago  

qlenfg: First thing I thought of - Stuckie:

[Fark user image 737x510]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Who_put_Bella_in_the_Wych_Elm%3F
 
