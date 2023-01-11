 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Rats of the skies caught smuggling the opiates of the masses   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Prison, Penology, Corrections, Criminal justice, John Randle, whole goal of prisons, initial reaction, federal prisons  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 5:50 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was for personal use!
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Couldn't they put a GPS tracker on it ,send it back and find who sent it? lol
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The whole goal of prisons is to rehabilitate and release people into society as law-abiding citizens,"...

Lol
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cooo-ier

Bad article writer, bad.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd have thought bibles would be too heavy for a pigeon.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chick Tract pigeon attack!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When asked for comment, former World Champion and pigeon aficionado, Mike Tyson could only say "It's methed up."
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the air speed velocity of a meth laden pigeon?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: What is the air speed velocity of a meth laden pigeon?


European or African?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look for a smuggler who only gets paid the first day of Fall.
 
strutin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why a US source for a Canuck story that's a week old?

/old news is so exciting
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

strutin: Why a US source for a Canuck story that's a week old?

/old news is so exciting


Because it hasn't hit the media in Canada yet, eh. They're a bit slow.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.