(BBC-US) Hero Surgeons big brass balls intact after surgery to remove live grenade from solider
    Hero, English-language films, Ukrainian language, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Facebook, city of Soledar, Ukraine, full control  
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had no idea Bruno Mars was Ukrainian.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think, of all the people on the planet to mess with, Ukranians should probably be about last on anyone's list.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I saw that episode.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair, it was probably a leftover from an old Mash episode
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ok, so most Farker's are dyslexic. 10-4.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At last, a genuine 'ordnance inserted into a human body' which doesn't involve accidentally slipping & falling onto it whilst in the nude.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: To be fair, it was probably a leftover from an old Mash episode


Somethingsomething MASH epis... oh god dammit!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It looks like a fuse.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if opening up a human being isn't stressful enough
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From solider what?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All OR staff will now need muscle relaxers injected in to their anal sphincters so they can shiat properly.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
JFC that soldier got shot with something that has a larger calibre than an anti-vehicle munition and lived! Must have been almost spent to not have blasted him into smithereens just from kinetic force.
 
Xai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

deadsanta: JFC that soldier got shot with something that has a larger calibre than an anti-vehicle munition and lived! Must have been almost spent to not have blasted him into smithereens just from kinetic force.


even so I wouldn't like to think how much damage it did going in
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xai: deadsanta: JFC that soldier got shot with something that has a larger calibre than an anti-vehicle munition and lived! Must have been almost spent to not have blasted him into smithereens just from kinetic force.

even so I wouldn't like to think how much damage it did going in


meh, I've seen some ladies take bigger on certain websites.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sapper?  British colloquialism for soldier in the Royal Engineers.
anyway, no biggie.

surgeon rocks the joint, obvs
 
