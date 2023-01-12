 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Right on schedule Russia fires its new, new commander of its forces in Ukraine "General Armageddon" . Next up : General People Covered in Fish, followed by Major Debacle, Admiral MegaYacht   (news.sky.com) divider line
    Russia, Mr Surovikin, Vladimir Putin, Soviet Union, Mr Gerasimov's deputy, Sergei Surovikin, defence minister Sergei Shoigu, head of the Russian military  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fired ... at?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There can be only one rightful successor:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was actually not sure if it was just a repeat, or the new one only lasted for a few hours.
 
johndalek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
just tell the guy not to stand next to windows
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I was actually not sure if it was just a repeat, or the new one only lasted for a few hours.


I was gonna say, didn't they just fire one a day or two ago?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, how many generals does russia have to go through before they reach the actual cause somewhere between putin's desk and chair?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, how many generals does russia have to go through before they reach the actual cause somewhere between putin's desk and chair?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, how many generals does russia have to go through before they reach the actual cause somewhere between putin's desk and chair?


As many as we have greens for the same damn story. Infinite.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russia will capture Soledar and Bakhmut primarily because casualties mean nothing to them. Wagner is doing most of the fighting and their forces are mostly convicts whose lives mean nothing to Putin and his crew. As long as they keep getting recruits Russia has a chance at victory. They'll empty out the jails and gulags in Russia nad then do likewise wherever they can find warm bodies.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those generals who have sacked the previous generals have just been sacked.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's funny because they don't have anymore mega yachts...
 
