(Wonkette)   OH school "communications director" halts class reading of Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches, when 3rd graders noticed it was about equality and fairness
65
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh.  Which one was about nukes, then?

*interwebs*

Ah yes, The Butter Battle Book
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it was the kids who noticed the message and figured it out for him.

Stupid AND pro-racism.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Dr Suess had been cancelled and all of his books burned by Joe Biden?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: And it was the kids who noticed the message and figured it out for him.

Stupid AND pro-racism.


Nothing says "freedom" quite like a thought police monitor placed in a classroom to shut everything down when little kids start figuring stuff out for themselves.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunning logic.  The 3rd graders, who were able to pick up on the allegory of racism and hold an appropriate discussion about the topic, were clearly too young to be exposed to such advanced topics as "racism is bad!"

FFS, let's give them a few more years to get exposed to alternate points of view first, like political grift, sky daddy thinking for you, and jingoism!  You can't just start them off with empathy and shiat, or they'll never learn to hate the right people!
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is completely on brand for ohio
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Politburo has deployed political officers to all schools.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, but what about all the good things that racism has done?"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking right wingers are the farking enemies of all decent people.

God damn they're all farking orcs and darkfriends and Zhentarim with no farking good in them at all.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Alphax: And it was the kids who noticed the message and figured it out for him.

Stupid AND pro-racism.

Nothing says "freedom" quite like a thought police monitor placed in a classroom to shut everything down when little kids start figuring stuff out for themselves.


That's 'freedom' in a conservative authoritarian environment. They always are all about freedom, but only freedom to be and think exactly like them; anything else must be purged.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is. When I read it as a kid, I recall not thinking of it in relation to racism specifically. I took the message as one about the human condition in general: there are in groups and out groups. The difference is wholly superficial, and the illusion of it is easily ripped away. And that you should be careful about pride or arrogance about being the in group, because overnight, you may find yourself on the outside.

Also, how is that book not about economics? It's the very first time I ever understood the concept of scarcity, and I never forgot the lesson.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This person should be fired. Both from their job, and out of a cannon.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.


That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also find it creepy that the communications director responded to the media that "We do not ban any books," and "We are really not about suppressing any viewpoints or dialogues".

This is the person who, on tape, is halting the reading of the book.  We never do the thing I just did that you have a recording of me doing.  Also, praise Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to 20 grams a week.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kids who think for themselves are dangerous rabble rousers who won't buckle down and just do as they're told.

I bet that fascist observer was shiatting themself, once they realized they were surrounded by subversives.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farkers are all just grumpy 'cause they don't have stars upon thars.

/for a small fee, I can help!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is our lives now.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ohio is the Florida of the Midwest.
 
cleek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
hurry up and melt, you farking useless snowflakes.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xcott: gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.

That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.


Kind of seems like I'm the article she realized what was happening and probably thought "oh, f*ck. The Karens are going to go f*cking insane when they hear about this."

Not really an excuse, but understandable in a climate where anyone teaching things considered "woke" by morons results in harassment and death threats.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xcott: I also find it creepy that the communications director responded to the media that "We do not ban any books," and "We are really not about suppressing any viewpoints or dialogues".

This is the person who, on tape, is halting the reading of the book.  We never do the thing I just did that you have a recording of me doing.  Also, praise Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to 20 grams a week.


Why was the teacher having NPR read the book for them? Don't teachers usually read the book to the students themselves?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Kids who think for themselves are dangerous rabble rousers who won't buckle down and just do as they're told.

I bet that fascist observer was shiatting themself, once they realized they were surrounded by subversives.


This woman comes across to me as more of a cringing bureaucrat than a committed ideologue.

She's probably just afraid of screeching ninnies bombarding the next school board meeting with hysterical accusations that she allowed woke infiltrators to indoctrinate precious little innocent minds with communism or something, thereby costing her her phony baloney job.
 
Cantankerous Gnome
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: "Yeah, but what about all the good things that racism has done?"


Yeah, if it wasn't for racism in the first place, then there would be no 14th Amendment!  Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have reading standards slipped so far, that third graders are reading Doctor Seuss?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shostie: Xcott: gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.

That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.

Kind of seems like I'm the article she realized what was happening and probably thought "oh, f*ck. The Karens are going to go f*cking insane when they hear about this."

Not really an excuse, but understandable in a climate where anyone teaching things considered "woke" by morons results in harassment and death threats.


No, I think you're right.

And I also think it's worse.

If it was just one zealot overstepping her role, that's all this would be. But this is systemic, and it is everywhere now, and it will take decades to root it out.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shostie: Xcott: gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.

That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.

Kind of seems like I'm the article she realized what was happening and probably thought "oh, f*ck. The Karens are going to go f*cking insane when they hear about this."

Not really an excuse, but understandable in a climate where anyone teaching things considered "woke" by morons results in harassment and death threats.


This. There wasn't so much malice in the district's actions as there was a desire to avoid controversy. Good job, school district. Controversy definitely avoided...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other news, Ohio 3rd Graders have greater comprehension of literature than Ted Cruz.
 
Happyclam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think you're all missing the point of the reading supposed to be about economics, not race. While I don't agree with how they handled it, as if they had kept reading they would have gotten to the economics portion of it, it was going into a direction not meant for that particular discussion. Personally, I would have been more annoyed that Ms. Beeman asserted her authority in a situation where it wasn't warranted, regardless of the reason.

Just to be clear, it doesn't matter if it was about race or sexuality or anything else of that matter. We were not there, we don't know the mindset of the people involved, so you can't make a firm judgement based on your own biases.
 
eKonk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn straight. Sneetches get Steetches 'round here.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Stunning logic.  The 3rd graders, who were able to pick up on the allegory of racism and hold an appropriate discussion about the topic, were clearly too young to be exposed to such advanced topics as "racism is bad!"

FFS, let's give them a few more years to get exposed to alternate points of view first, like political grift, sky daddy thinking for you, and jingoism!  You can't just start them off with empathy and shiat, or they'll never learn to hate the right people!


I live in Ohio and I just realized that my 2nd graders school is not going to touch the subjects of racism or gender or anything like that. Not because it's forbidden, but in the current climate teachers are just flat out worried about harassment and how people will act if they do. So I just recently sat down and had a long conversation with my son about racism, the history of, etc. The right wing in Ohio has put fear into our doctors over pregnancies/abortion, etc and they've put fear into our teachers about this stuff. It is truly sad that this is the world the GOP WANTS to live in.
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Starting to think Wonko the Sane wasn't so uh... crazy
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welcome to a world where school administrators are afraid to openly talk about racism.

And who the f*ck teaches 3rd graders about economics?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shostie: Xcott: gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.

That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.

Kind of seems like I'm the article she realized what was happening and probably thought "oh, f*ck. The Karens are going to go f*cking insane when they hear about this."

Not really an excuse, but understandable in a climate where anyone teaching things considered "woke" by morons results in harassment and death threats.


I read it as
"The lesson for today is about economics, this book is starting to veer the conversation off topic, so moving on to the next book"

That said, to somehow think the Sneetches is only about economics and not racism/prejudice is a pretty big miss.  Even a quick google would have been enough to realize that Seuss wrote it about prejudices.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Happyclam: I think you're all missing the point of the reading supposed to be about economics, not race. While I don't agree with how they handled it, as if they had kept reading they would have gotten to the economics portion of it, it was going into a direction not meant for that particular discussion. Personally, I would have been more annoyed that Ms. Beeman asserted her authority in a situation where it wasn't warranted, regardless of the reason.

Just to be clear, it doesn't matter if it was about race or sexuality or anything else of that matter. We were not there, we don't know the mindset of the people involved, so you can't make a firm judgement based on your own biases.


I think you're missing the point that politics and economics are inextricably linked. It's a point the 3rd graders understood, and that's when it got shut down.

That's... kind of the whole point, my man.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Ohio is the Florida of the Midwest.


Ohio is weird. The northern strip along Lake Erie is rather progressive. The southern strip along Kentucky is very Southern. The rest of the state is a copy-paste of Indiana.
 
facisto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Sneetches was read aloud to the whole school on the first day of school every year by the headmaster until his retirement when I was going to school (it was a private school run by hippies, yes). A few years after his retirement the senior class brought the tradition back. I dunno, seems like a good message to get into a kids head.
 
Kar98
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I tried to read the transcript at https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1147069942  and it's like having a fever dream. Like, wtf is going on? Is that what school is like these days?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: And who the f*ck teaches 3rd graders about economics?


The point of what was done was to show that a lot of children's books cover economic concepts and convey them in a way that even a third-grader can understand.

https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1147069942
 
Dadburns
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like "Stealth CRT"... and that's the worst kind

/not serious
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: Shostie: Xcott: gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.

That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.

Kind of seems like I'm the article she realized what was happening and probably thought "oh, f*ck. The Karens are going to go f*cking insane when they hear about this."

Not really an excuse, but understandable in a climate where anyone teaching things considered "woke" by morons results in harassment and death threats.

I read it as
"The lesson for today is about economics, this book is starting to veer the conversation off topic, so moving on to the next book"

That said, to somehow think the Sneetches is only about economics and not racism/prejudice is a pretty big miss.  Even a quick google would have been enough to realize that Seuss wrote it about prejudices.


The real question is who is the hero of the book? If you say Sylvester McMonkey McBean, you're a capitalist. If you say the Sneeches who decided belly stars don't matter, you're a good human.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Welcome to a world where school administrators are afraid to openly talk about racism.

And who the f*ck teaches 3rd graders about economics?


mobygames.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shostie: Kind of seems like I'm the article she realized what was happening and probably thought "oh, f*ck. The Karens are going to go f*cking insane when they hear about this."

Not really an excuse, but understandable in a climate where anyone teaching things considered "woke" by morons results in harassment and death threats.


You're right. It's absolutely not an excuse. The administrator's actions were completely inexcusable. She stopped the reading of a children's book about equality either because she's a racist shiatbag herself or because she's scared of the reactions from racist shiatbags.

/ something, something... dinner with Nazis...
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Amanda Beeman, comms director for the Olentangy Local School District near Columbus, doesn't want 3rd grade children to hear about discrimination.  That's an interesting perspective.

I can say that if this happened in my school district, I would first be on the phone with the Principal of the school asking why he let a racist shut the reading down.  Then I would be at the next school district meeting asking the board why they are employing a racist as their comms director.  She dunn goofed and should probably look for a job in the deep south.

/Sneetches is my favorite Seuss story
//Read it to my kids since they were what...2?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The common good simply will not be tolerated.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BunchaRubes: And who the f*ck teaches 3rd graders about economics?

The point of what was done was to show that a lot of children's books cover economic concepts and convey them in a way that even a third-grader can understand.

https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1147069942


Bullshiat.

The Sneetches and Other Stories is a collection of stories by American children's author Dr. Seuss, published in 1961. It is composed of four separate stories with themes of tolerance, diversity, and compromise: "
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xcott: gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is.

That, I think, is the really scary part.  For decades this message was so obviously universal that no reasonable person could disagree with it.  It was, quite literally, the kind of thing we put in children's books.

But someone has now decided that this basic universal message is now a "viewpoint" that must be restricted in deference to the loud angry crowds of an ascendant far right, that have decided to hold the opposite viewpoint.

The other scary thing here is that some adult actually didn't know what The Sneetches was about, someone who  actually works for a school district.  It's sadly hilarious that the director only canceled the reading when the kids pointed out what the book was about; she did not make the connection on her own.


Do we know for a fact that the director is actually literate enough to read the book?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The beauty of the Sneeches, one part of it, anyway, is how universal the message is. When I read it as a kid, I recall not thinking of it in relation to racism specifically. I took the message as one about the human condition in general: there are in groups and out groups. The difference is wholly superficial, and the illusion of it is easily ripped away. And that you should be careful about pride or arrogance about being the in group, because overnight, you may find yourself on the outside.

Also, how is that book not about economics? It's the very first time I ever understood the concept of scarcity, and I never forgot the lesson.


scarcity? scarcity is a lie. Companies just throw stuff in the trash.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Mrtraveler01: BunchaRubes: And who the f*ck teaches 3rd graders about economics?

The point of what was done was to show that a lot of children's books cover economic concepts and convey them in a way that even a third-grader can understand.

https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1147069942

Bullshiat.

The Sneetches and Other Stories is a collection of stories by American children's author Dr. Seuss, published in 1961. It is composed of four separate stories with themes of tolerance, diversity, and compromise: "


Right.  It shouldn't have been read in a discussion about economics.
 
