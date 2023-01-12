 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Audacy)   Most people get a TDi or a GTI, but this woman got an STD and is now SOL   (audacy.com) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Human papillomavirus, Cervical cancer, Insurance, Oral sex, Geico insurance plan, Missouri woman, lower court, Human sexual behavior  
•       •       •

1600 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless she got popped in the pooper by a cockney lizard, she has no case
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says that the incident has left her with "past and future medical expenses" and "mental and physical pain and suffering," being that HPV can cause cervical cancer and result in other issues.

Nice.  Really adds some local color to the story. On account of the colloquialisms.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get on the TELSAT and tell STAFCON that COMWIMP wants some BBQ ASAP.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good outcome. That was an asinine approach, and would have set a precedent that might actually bankrupt every single insurance company (not that they're easy to defend). The guy needs to be sued in civil court for personal injury.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"However, Geico did not accept the settlement offer, saying that the car was not in its typical use when she contracted HPV, the documents say."

Really? That is like the 3rd most common thing I use my car for.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Haha, eat shiat, we're sending this to arbitration. Good luck!"

*woman experiences good luck*

"No wait, the arbitrator was supposed to side with us, we demand a do-over"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What absolute bullshiat.  AFAIC, she can piss up a rope.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "However, Geico did not accept the settlement offer, saying that the car was not in its typical use when she contracted HPV, the documents say."

Really? That is like the 3rd most common thing I use my car for.


#2 being "dead hooker transport" I assume
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What absolute bullshiat.  AFAIC, she can piss up a rope.


But it burns when she does that.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What absolute bullshiat.  AFAIC, she can piss up a rope.


Not to kink shame, but that's probably how she actually got HPV in the first place.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Good outcome. That was an asinine approach, and would have set a precedent that might actually bankrupt every single insurance company (not that they're easy to defend). The guy needs to be sued in civil court for personal injury.


Just imagine what would happen to home owners or renters insurance if this went through. Would you have to submit a STD test before getting insurance?
 
deadtom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but the insurance company is still liable for child support payments.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "Haha, eat shiat, we're sending this to arbitration. Good luck!"

*woman experiences good luck*

"No wait, the arbitrator was supposed to side with us, we demand a do-over"


Binding Arbitration, unless we don't win of course
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously?  The f*ck?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, Geico did not accept the settlement offer, saying that the car was not in its typical use when she contracted HPV, the documents say.

And these people insure things!? Have they met literally anyone?
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: ""M.O." She claims that while having sex in 2017 with a male partner inside his 2015 Hyundai Genesis, she contracted human papillomavirus (HPV)."

From the scientific community:  "In 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a nine-valent version, Gardasil 9..."

Sorry, MO anti-vaxxer chick, you've had the opportunity to not get HPV since 2014 and wasted 3 years of time not getting vaxxed. Also, not the kind of 'accident' covered by auto insurance. Nice try, now stop wasting the courts' time with ignorance.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No STI jokes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Unless she got popped in the pooper by a cockney lizard, she has no case


If Geico had any balls, they'd make a funny commercial about this case. Maybe one that insinuates you'll get herpes if you insure with Jake, from State Farm.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Dr Jack Badofsky: What absolute bullshiat.  AFAIC, she can piss up a rope.

But it burns when she does that.


Lol
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asinine lawsuit. If she caught it from the plush Corinthian leather seats, ok.

But the fact she banged a dude in the backseat who had a STD without protection is her own damn fault
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the complaint, she claimed the car insurance policy should cover her injuries and financial troubles, being that the virus was contracted in the car.

This is 100% utterly ludicrous. I can't believe this went all the way to a Supreme Court.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She says that the incident has left her with "past and future medical expenses" and "mental and physical pain and suffering," being that HPV can cause cervical cancer and result in other issues. "

Well, maybe she should think twice before doing the deed with some guy she is not married to in the first place.  I remember a time when you would not want to admit you had sex in a car.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


User name checks out
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't look like they really found for GEICO so much as they let GEICO have a redo where they actually are involved.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lower courts decision in finding for the plaintiff was to make Geico pay for ignoring the arbitration meetings. They required arbitration for these matters and then didn't show up. The appeals court had to overturn it because legally it opens a huge can of worms. I guess Geico was smart not to cut a deal with the plaintiff after she won the first case. They knew it would get overturned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby should have went with "got an STI", as "sexually transmitted infection" is the current lingo for VD
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: No STI jokes?
[Fark user image 850x564]


I have a pistol made by STI.  In order to pick it up, I have to go to my county seat to register it.  When I went to the clerk to do so, and gave her the brand name, she chuckled.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She claims that while having sex in 2017 with a male partner inside his 2015 Hyundai Genesis, she contracted human papillomavirus (HPV).
A complaint from 2021 claims the car was covered by a Geico insurance plan at the time the two had sex. It also says that because the man knew he had the disease and didn't tell her, he and his insurance were liable.

OK, a couple problems:

1. Can she demonstrate that, more likely than not, she contracted HPV from that particular partner during that particular encounter? HPV is very common (we can only speculate how often this particular individual has such encounters, but it would certainly be relevant to the case).

2. Assuming she can prove #1, she has a case against that person. How does the car insurer factor into this? I guarantee you that sexually transmitted diseases are not covered by his insurance policy.

3. How are her damages calculated? $5.2 Million is extraordinarily high for "potential future damages"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually impressed they managed to get it on in a Genesis.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman in the case is identified in court documents as "M.O."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michelle Obama?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Unless she got popped in the pooper by a cockney lizard, she has no case


you must have missed where she won the original case before it got kicked up to state SCOTUS

So some idiot judge ruled in her favor before this got tossed
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "However, Geico did not accept the settlement offer, saying that the car was not in its typical use when she contracted HPV, the documents say."

Really? That is like the 3rd most common thing I use my car for.


Are you homeless?  Is you name Dirty Mike?
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there's not a vaccine for HPV.
/Sarcasm
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The ideas you get while watching Titane
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently you have to anticipate every nutty claim. I predict a future addition to the policy terms: "not valid for harms incurred due to sexual activity". It'll appear just below, "not valid for harms incurred due to taunting Happy Fun Ball".
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

If she had gotten the STD from this. She might have had a case. But I wouldn't count on it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life imitates art...vandelay
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drayno76: FTFA: ""M.O." She claims that while having sex in 2017 with a male partner inside his 2015 Hyundai Genesis, she contracted human papillomavirus (HPV)."

From the scientific community:  "In 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a nine-valent version, Gardasil 9..."

Sorry, MO anti-vaxxer chick, you've had the opportunity to not get HPV since 2014 and wasted 3 years of time not getting vaxxed. Also, not the kind of 'accident' covered by auto insurance. Nice try, now stop wasting the courts' time with ignorance.


The original doses of Gardasil were approved in 2006.

Got my shots well before 2014.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Normally, I use protection, but I thought to myself when am I ever going to get plowed in a Hyundai again?"
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.