(Philly Voice) 1960s doctor experiments on prisoners for Dow chemical, Dow severs ties after he increases Dioxin level 468 times. 1980 EPA makes this public. 2003 Philly medical society gives doc achievement award. 2023 society says sorry our bad (phillyvoice.com)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Cave Johnson: In case you're interested, there's still some positions available for that bonus opportunity I mentioned earlier. Again: all you gotta do is let us disassemble you. We're not banging rocks together here. We know how to put a man back together."
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How twisted do you have to be that even Dow Chemical wants nothing to do with you?

Not just any Dow Chemical - early 1960's "Let's pour herbicide in the drinking water" Dow Chemical thought this guy went too far. Damn.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good thing they never found out about my groundbreaking dihydrogen monoxide experiments.

/BRB, gotta take a leak...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The '60s man. It was a time for drug experimentation. Now, no doctor required, Opioid death epidemic. Nothing has changed but the date. Well,  we don't have fog trucks spraying DDT anymore. So far as we know.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Good thing they never found out about my groundbreaking dihydrogen monoxide experiments.

/BRB, gotta take a leak...


There's a bunch of that shiat in the lake I live near. It has killed over 200 people since the lake was created in the 50s.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
R0AHN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: How twisted do you have to be that even Dow Chemical wants nothing to do with you?

Not just any Dow Chemical - early 1960's "Let's pour herbicide in the drinking water" Dow Chemical thought this guy went too far. Damn.


Had to be the sort of stuff you'd get tried for at the Hague.

And this turns into another example of burying horrific crimes under "Too bad the statute of limitations expired." Fark you. Medical crimes like these shouldn't have them.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, the Nobel Committee will want to distance themselves from Fritz Haber.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look at this animal. He knew what he was doing was wrong.
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's another unwilling experiment of dioxin exposure, and now it's a state park!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Times_Beach,_Missouri
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The world's a f*cked up place.
Anyone outside shoulda told ya.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 500x568]
"Cave Johnson: In case you're interested, there's still some positions available for that bonus opportunity I mentioned earlier. Again: all you gotta do is let us disassemble you. We're not banging rocks together here. We know how to put a man back together."


That's the guy who burned down my house with combustible lemons!

/I got better
 
