For the first time in history, a killer whale beached in Florida.
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Shamu escape Sea World?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time in history? I doubt it.
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a bad omen to me.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I has a sad.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was looking for meth
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have tried to coax it back into the water with a tasty penguin or a seal on a stick or something.


...why yes, yes I *am* a marine biologist.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, driven out of the water by a nearby submarine's SONAR?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orca trifecta in play.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a funny looking orca?
Are there any other image sources? I don't think I've seen one with so little white on the body.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People haven't been paying attention. Everyone that it was quirky that Orcas have been attacking people off European coasts. But the invasion is impending. Soon it won't be one Orca beached in Florida, but tens of thousands. They will climb over the corpses of their brethren and capture Miami, the cultural capital of America.

O-Day is coming, and you aren't ready for it.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, something similar to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Like that crossed with Pacific Rim.
Orcas are pretty big.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor dolphin. :-(
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridians, I think you know what has to be done!

Exploding Whale 50th Anniversary, Remastered!
Youtube V6CLumsir34
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: O-Day is coming, and you aren't ready for it.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Were they also scared out of the water by a passing submarine's SONAR?
 
pdoubleop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: First time in history? I doubt it.


That's what I was thinking.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
