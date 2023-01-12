 Skip to content
It's Kiss A Ginger Day.
62
    More: Silly, Red hair, Redhead, favorite redhead, Kiss, Ginger Day, January 12th, natural-born redheads, Derek Forgie  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would need to ask my token ginger if it's okay first.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have any gingers to kiss.

Can I at least guzzle a ginger ale?  Would that be ok?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I don't have any gingers to kiss.

Can I at least guzzle a ginger ale?  Would that be ok?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But gingers don't have souls.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But gingers don't have souls.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 543x360]


Whose soul?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I kiss a Nutmeg?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Technically she's also a ginger, as orange cats are called.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After what he did to that ostrich? Hard pass
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ceiling for redheads is the highest of any hair colors but honestly, the floor just might be the lowest. It is not difficult for things to go horribly wrong.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the eyebrows first.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: After what he did to that ostrich? Hard pass


Allegedly.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: The ceiling for redheads is the highest of any hair colors but honestly, the floor just might be the lowest. It is not difficult for things to go horribly wrong.


It really is a hell of a range from Carrot Top and Rupert Grint to Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss ya, Buddy
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: The ceiling for redheads is the highest of any hair colors but honestly, the floor just might be the lowest. It is not difficult for things to go horribly wrong.


I frikkin love redheads, but yeh...the meter tends to swings wider. For every Ann-Margret, there's a Kathy Griffin
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looper.comView Full Size
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
closest I've got
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: xanadian: I don't have any gingers to kiss.

Can I at least guzzle a ginger ale?  Would that be ok?

[Fark user image 508x675]


Ahhh, Young Dave, before he went bonkers
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Oblig:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KVN_0qvuhhw]


M.I.A. - Born Free
Youtube IeMvUlxXyz8
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: Klivian: After what he did to that ostrich? Hard pass

Allegedly.


It was a sick ostrich.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [looper.com image 780x438]


Kathy Griffin really let herself go...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ok, where's that chick from the Kinder Bueno commercial?!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [Fark user image 800x1122]

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 664x377] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Dear god, that woman is made of legs! That's the most legs on any living human!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What if I kiss a Nutmeg?

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Technically she's also a ginger, as orange cats are called.


I was also going to ask if I can kiss my ginger cat. Mrs. Cfreak would likely frown on me kissing other human gingers.

Pictured: Mrs cfreak and Kaylee the ginger cat who DOES NOT WANT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: fatassbastard: Oblig:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KVN_0qvuhhw]

[YouTube video: M.I.A. - Born Free]


Well, that's... disturbing... wtf?
 
Kar98
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And with a hard R yet!
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ginger cats!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*Checks own hair* Still not ginger!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Sup
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, they're just following the rules of the day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd like to say that I don't understand the hatred against red headed people, but o honestly do.

It's not a valid hatred, but when you can't hate black, brown, or yellow people for fear of being called out as racist, the pales ones with red hair are all you've got left.

Plus given the acceptance of ginger jokes currently, that doesn't help things. Although I'm sure that one day ginger jokes and memes will be right down there with Jim Crow caricatures.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A ginger lady just asked me on a date tomorrow, so ... looks like I'll be a day late, but not a dollar short :)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xanadian: snowybunting: Klivian: After what he did to that ostrich? Hard pass

Allegedly.

It was a sick ostrich.


it would still take at least 2 people, allegedly.
 
hershy799
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'd like to say that I don't understand the hatred against red headed people, but o honestly do.

It's not a valid hatred, but when you can't hate black, brown, or yellow people for fear of being called out as racist, the pales ones with red hair are all you've got left.

Plus given the acceptance of ginger jokes currently, that doesn't help things. Although I'm sure that one day ginger jokes and memes will be right down there with Jim Crow caricatures.


I don't understand when it started in the US. Growing up in the 90s I got called "carrot top" a few times but that was it. And adults would always say I was so lucky to have red hair.

My kids have red hair, and I wonder if they'll get teased for it. I sure hope not.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On my way to have my bottle-red touched up tonight, so I guess I have to wait until tomorrow for wanna-be ginger day.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've kissed a ginger. And I'd do it again too.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always thought it was kick a ginger day. 

And you know what they say:

"Red on the head like a d**k on a dog!"
 
fat boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
comicbookreligion.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

qlenfg: I always thought it was kick a ginger day. 

And you know what they say:

"Red on the head like a d**k on a dog!"


I do now know what they say.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to date a ginger preschool teacher...  Those were some amazing times.
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 604x453]
Miss ya, Buddy


Looks a lot like my Lord&Master, in the other room.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [looper.com image 780x438]


I would kiss an hypothetical ginger, but not that one.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: [Fark user image 310x366]


Oh God yes.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had a ginger GF a few years ago. She had HUGE...eyes, and I never got tired of marveling at how the carpet matched the drapes. Evidently, she did. Haha!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I used to date a ginger preschool teacher...  Those were some amazing times.


There's a ginger preschool?
 
