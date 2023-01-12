 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   "Willy, NOOOOOOOOOOOOoooooooo *glub glub*"   (thesun.ie) divider line
13
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Seaworld. There are enough scientists at real institutions doing real work that we don't need to resort to slavery of shockingly intelligent creatures... or even the dumb ones.
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was a captive orca I would kill everyone I could reach.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I agree that SeaWorld is inherently cruel to the animals. No matter how much they try to make the animals comfortable, keeping them captive in pools is horrible.

At the same time, I know the only reason Americans give a crap about sea animals is because of SeaWorld, and the effect SeaWorld has had on people's perception of the ocean. Before SeaWorld got people interested in ocean animals, they were considered disposable. Navy pilots used to shoot orcas if they saw them, as practice for strafing enemy boats. That's how disposable they were - just shoot them for the hell of it. After SeaWorld convinced everyone that they were our cuddly friends, people started thinking "Maybe we should try to protect them".

Maybe we've outgrown the need for the place, but I doubt it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe don't keep them in tanks?
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe don't keep them in tanks?


If they are in tanks they can fire back at the aircraft shooting at them.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image 500x366]


Lousy Smarch weather
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: Walker: Maybe don't keep them in tanks?

If they are in tanks they can fire back at the aircraft shooting at them.


NSFW language
IM IN A TANK AND YOU ARE NOT
Youtube UrxgtwP09Zw
 
peachpicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Neko Case "People Got A Lotta Nerve"
Youtube zXl870NoF4E
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The headline made it seem like one orca went on a massive rampage of revenge.  I'm very disappointed.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: Hugo suffered a tragic end when he died of a brain aneurysm after repeatedly ramming his head against the wall of his tank in an apparent attempt to kill himself.

As far as I'm concerned that ends any argument about the ethics of keeping them captive.
 
