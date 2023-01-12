 Skip to content
(ABC News)   14 Malian soldiers killed. That's a lot of soldiers   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Improvised explosive device, West Africa, Africa, Islam, Islamic extremists, Mali, Extremism, high casualty count  
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that more or less than a Brazilian?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know the Obamas have that many people looking after their kids.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beware the VW Touareg rebellion...
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somalians would like a word.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if it were 14 Russian soldiers would Subby have asked why they were in such a big hurry?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they had been using Tourge or Hyperion, this probably wouldn't have happened.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State

Worst Doo-Wop group ever
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pro:  they're slowly stitching Africa into a unified continent.  Con:  It'll be nightmare country for non-jihadists.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Desertification, corrupt government and ethnic conflict is turning Sahel region into a fustercluck of a failed states including Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Rebel groups are branding themselves as islamists, in the 70s they would have been communists but I don't think ideology is the main driver here. The dumbest possible move would be to back the "government" in the name of war on terror.
*Looks at watch*
 
