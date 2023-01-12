 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Eat This Not That)   White Castle will once again let you ruin your Valentine's Day   (eatthis.com) divider line
11
    More: Silly, Hamburger, Fast food, Love, White Castle, Soft drink, Valentine's Day dinner ideas, chain's last dine-in Valentine, Sprite Love Castle Potion  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 12 Jan 2023 at 8:20 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was going to go there that day anyway.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I scored a jackpot with my wife. She thinks V Day is a made up holiday and refuses to participate. One less day per year that I don't have to worry about disappointing her.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White Castle would make a good alternate name for Mar-A-Lago.
 
Merltech
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's part of this plan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Made the mistake of getting a box of 50 for band rehearsal one night.

We rehearsed in a pool cabana, two walls made of glass and no ventilation.

You can imagine the stink.

I'll never do that again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would be thrilled to be the recipient of such an overture, but I'm weird that way.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I rather like their food.  But the other week, a coworker left me 2 of her leftover WC burgers, and the gas... hey, I've been mostly nose dead for decades, and my own farts were more than I could stand.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The aroma or ganja will overpower the stench of flatulence.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1) I love me some White Castle.

2)
Some years ago, I brought a friend of mine to one. As we're driving back home, he's scarfing them down, thanking me for  the introduction: "Oh my God, these are fantastic."

Hour and a half later, he learns why some people call them "belly bombers" and curses me for the same introduction: "Never again, you asshole...."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The aroma or ganja will overpower the stench of flatulence.


You haven't met my wife.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.