 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Doh   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Meat processing, Butcher, wild deer, Minnesota butcher shop, Melissa Evans, mid-sized doe, butcher shop, store's glass door  
•       •       •

1205 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 4:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a butcher shop. Do they not sell venison?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: [Fark user image image 200x151]


A femake deer!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: CivilizedTiger: [Fark user image image 200x151]

A female deer!


FTFM
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call fresh !
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
rabid
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.


Who on Fark has a conscience?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, that poor deer.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.


A deer crashed through a glass door at a butcher shop in Moorhead, MN. I would say it's not terribly newsworthy, but I've been to Moorhead. This is probably the most exciting thing to happen there in recorded history.
 
whitroth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, this is like having a fatal accident crashing your car into a cemetery?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Nana's Vibrator: Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.

Who on Fark has a conscience?


Oh, man, I thought Phil had it today.  Did he lose it again?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Nana's Vibrator: Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.

Who on Fark has a conscience?


Austerity has the biggest, purest, frothiest, most turgid conscience.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now they can rebuild and make it a she-shear-She-Said.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Nana's Vibrator: Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.

Who on Fark has a conscience?


I smashed that judgmental cricket fark years ago...

/No U fap too much!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Mrtraveler01: CivilizedTiger: [Fark user image image 200x151]

A female deer!

FTFM


biography.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh.....Deer!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The deer gets it.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Can anyone who accidentally clicked summarize this so people with a conscience don't have to click on the NYPost.


Oh, you mean the newspaper that was blacklisted for reporting real news about Crackhead Hunter and Mr. "10 Percent"! Do you need a safe space and a ba-ba?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.