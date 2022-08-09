 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera) Day 323 of WW3: Putin appoints army general Valery Gerasimov to lead Ukraine war efforts, demoting Sergei Surovikin three months being tasked with overseeing what Moscow calls a "special military operation". It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
62
    Russia, general Valery Gerasimov, Battle, war efforts, Army, Sergei Surovikin, World War II  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Something interesting I came across when researching something for my novel. I'm sure this has an impact on the psychology and fighting incentives of the Ukrainian defenders.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor

Referenced in that article:

"The Holodomor (derived from the Ukrainian words "to kill by starvation") (1932-33) was the largest famine in Ukrainian history. This article presents the results of a psychological study of personal attitudes to Holodomor events and of worldviews and behavioural strategies connected to famine exposure in the family histories of the survey participants. The results of a survey of 721 respondents showed (1) close connections between a respondent's pattern of keeping silent about traumatic events that occurred during the Holodomor and the extent of suffering that the respondent's family experienced during the Holodomor, and (2) close connections between the avoidance of Holodomor-related storytelling and a denial and devaluation of Holodomor events within families. The most common family behavioural strategies of descendants of Holodomor victims showed proper feeding, substantial food storage, and regular health check-in. The most common respondent attitudes comprised a distrust of authority, disappointment with the government, and a priority of family needs over community needs."

https://ewjus.com/index.php/ewjus/article/view/609
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

Harlee: a priority of family needs over community needs


I guess this is understandable in times of famine, but it's a bit disheartening and I really don't see it. It represents Republican selfishness versus Democratic sharing. Ukraine is going through tough times and seem to demonstrate the compassionate latter -- Hobbes, Locke, and the Social Contract
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

fasahd: When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.


Post a recipe for horse
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
*sigh* Whatever.

*sets up chairs and hides the boxed set of rules, tape measure, and two toolboxes worth of minis*

/good morning
 
TWX [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

fasahd: Harlee: a priority of family needs over community needs

I guess this is understandable in times of famine, but it's a bit disheartening and I really don't see it. It represents Republican selfishness versus Democratic sharing. Ukraine is going through tough times and seem to demonstrate the compassionate latter -- Hobbes, Locke, and the Social Contract


Government arguably is a manifestation of community.  When government is stealing all of the food, there can be no community.  If the largest group one can trust is one's family, then one must look to ensuring the safety of those in one's family.

That doesn't mean that one doesn't care about one's community, but those in the community have their own agency over themselves.
 
Muta
1 hour ago  
A Poseidon patrolling off the coast of Norway

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:


Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
1 hour ago  

Muta: A Poseidon patrolling off the coast of Norway

[Fark user image 679x473]


The can just stick their head out the window and listen for the Russian subs....

/Not just because of the singing..
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
friggin -14 this morning wtf.. is it frozen in Ukraine yet?
 
Albus Grundledore
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Soon [fingers crossed]
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: fasahd: When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.

Post a recipe for horse


Don't need a special recipe, what uses beef can use horse. My family used to eat horse and beef fondue for Christmas dinner.
 
KRSESQ
56 minutes ago  
FTFA: Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko says it is impossible to evacuate 559 civilians who are left in Soledar, including 15 children, as fighting rages.

Holy Hell, there are still civilians in Soledar?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
Ukraine's Bakhmut: Inside the frontline city • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube jO94rW4tHNs
 
bertor_vidas
54 minutes ago  
Whoops, completely blanked on posting this yesterday. A little too busy with this organizational retreat and getting my slides ready for it.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 31 to January 6 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
54 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Good news Leopard 2 Tanks delivery | Bad news Soledar
Youtube xfoPdlMg4Og

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
53 minutes ago  
11 Jan: BREAKING: Ukrainians ESCAPE ENCIRCLEMENT in Soledar | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 7c-zliWcHIw

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros
53 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: FTFA: Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko says it is impossible to evacuate 559 civilians who are left in Soledar, including 15 children, as fighting rages.

Holy Hell, there are still civilians in Soledar?


There have been a lot of people who refuse to leave in almost any disaster situation.

Some are of the 'I don't know where we'll go' or 'my whole life has been here, I want to die here' and sometimes they're people who have been displaced before who don't want to do it again.

And I get it, I'm a military brat, and hate moving.  And I don't know that I'd want to trust other people to have my needs in mind and not treat me like just someone number / statistic.

But it sucks when it means their kids have to go through shiat, too
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
53 minutes ago  

Muta: A Poseidon patrolling off the coast of Norway

[Fark user image image 679x473]


Are they chasing a sub contact?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  

talkertopc: KangTheMad: fasahd: When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.

Post a recipe for horse

Don't need a special recipe, what uses beef can use horse. My family used to eat horse and beef fondue for Christmas dinner.


Just don't ever eat any horse that was in any point in its life a Racing horse.
 
Oneiros
52 minutes ago  
And part 2 didn't post.  Blah
 
MBooda
52 minutes ago  
Came Out of Lightspeed Too Quickly
Youtube R1vW9oIEbPw
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I volunteer today. Everything you're mad at today is my fault. If I don't do something you hate, make something up. Maybe I can distract those who are important to this thread from getting mad at each other. Who wants to be the scapegoat tomorrow?

Link to this pic without text. Flame me hard. I can take it.
 
KRSESQ
49 minutes ago  

talkertopc: KangTheMad: fasahd: When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.

Post a recipe for horse

Don't need a special recipe, what uses beef can use horse. My family used to eat horse and beef fondue for Christmas dinner.


A friend of my niece was determined to go through the native-American Sun Dance ritual until he found out that part of the ritual involved eating dog. As the owner of two big dumb old boxers, that brought his Sun Dance aspirations to an abrupt grinding halt.
 
houginator
49 minutes ago  

fasahd: Harlee: a priority of family needs over community needs

I guess this is understandable in times of famine, but it's a bit disheartening and I really don't see it. It represents Republican selfishness versus Democratic sharing. Ukraine is going through tough times and seem to demonstrate the compassionate latter -- Hobbes, Locke, and the Social Contract


Its probably relevant to note that the "community over family" argument was the same one the USSR used to take all their food and leave them to starve during the Holodomor (Or at least, that was the public excuse.  The actual motivation had a bit more of a genocidal flavor).
 
DAR [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
Sudden Surge In Russian Navy Ships And Submarines In Black Sea

Posted yesterday
 
Muta
47 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Muta: A Poseidon patrolling off the coast of Norway

[Fark user image image 679x473]

Are they chasing a sub contact?


There is no way of knowing but chasing a sub is a reasonable assumption.  The plane has its transponder is on so they want the sub (or whatever it is)  to know they know they are there.
 
Oneiros
47 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider Valentine's Day at this point):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
houstondragon
46 minutes ago  
Enemy at the Gates (4/9) Movie CLIP - Nikita Khrushchev (2001) HD
Youtube 381Di8Cw0-I

Maybe they should avoid the red tape and polonium tea
 
Mechanicum
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mechanicum
43 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: [Fark user image image 349x750]


As everyone knows, there has been a centuries long effort to stamp out the Ukrainian language and national identity
 
Phaedrus the Vague
42 minutes ago  

TWX: fasahd: Harlee: a priority of family needs over community needs

I guess this is understandable in times of famine, but it's a bit disheartening and I really don't see it. It represents Republican selfishness versus Democratic sharing. Ukraine is going through tough times and seem to demonstrate the compassionate latter -- Hobbes, Locke, and the Social Contract

Government arguably is a manifestation of community.  When government is stealing all of the food, there can be no community.  If the largest group one can trust is one's family, then one must look to ensuring the safety of those in one's family.

That doesn't mean that one doesn't care about one's community, but those in the community have their own agency over themselves.


Amos on The Expanse summed it up well to another survivor, in the aftermath of a massive disaster. Paraphrased from memory.

When things are good, the tribe expands, maybe to a city, or millions of people in a country or even the whole world.
When things are farking terrible like now, the tribe contracts. We are on our own, don't trust anybody else.
 
Oneiros
42 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: [Fark user image image 349x750]


So you're saying little pootie didn't even have any original ideas with his whole asshole move?
 
Mechanicum
40 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Mechanicum: [Fark user image image 349x750]

So you're saying little pootie didn't even have any original ideas with his whole asshole move?


Noooope
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  

TWX: fasahd: Harlee: a priority of family needs over community needs

I guess this is understandable in times of famine, but it's a bit disheartening and I really don't see it. It represents Republican selfishness versus Democratic sharing. Ukraine is going through tough times and seem to demonstrate the compassionate latter -- Hobbes, Locke, and the Social Contract

Government arguably is a manifestation of community.  When government is stealing all of the food, there can be no community.  If the largest group one can trust is one's family, then one must look to ensuring the safety of those in one's family.

That doesn't mean that one doesn't care about one's community, but those in the community have their own agency over themselves.


I wonder how much Zelenskyy's initial stand ("I need ammo, not a ride") had to do with strengthening the community ties. When the person at the top of the heap risks his life for his people, that has to have an impact.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* In spite of reports by bungling Western media sources, President Putin has placed General Gerasimov in charge of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine not, as some Western sources claim, due to any dissatisfaction with the military effort so far but instead to allow promotion for Sergei Surovkin as a reward for his loyal service. In a speech at the Legion of Doom yesterday Putin announced that Surovkin will be honored with the rank of Marshal and placed in charge of the Russian Army food service meat grinder division, a role traditionally given to loyal generals in recognition of their past accomplishments. In his new role Marshal Surovkin will be given the traditional Marshal's Meat Hat, the ceremonial Silver Cleaver, and a final shove into the grinder. Memorial services will be held next Thursday.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the hilariously drunken and reprobate taxi driver Jon snorted bath salts and claimed to be a Nobel prize winning ass physicist named Santos before being elected to the United States House of Representatives was not a coded message to our agents sowing discord in the American government. This was instead an earnest plea to all nations to investigate this previously unexplored branch of the physical sciences.

* In an unfortunate turn of events, the occult specialists from St. Petersburg Eldritch University investigating the toxic effluent from the Kremlin's toilets accidentally redirected the flow of mutagenic sewage towards the Kremlin conference room, with the tragic results that the nest of Oompa Loompas which had taken up residence in Putin's giant conference table were completely sprayed with otherworldly nastiness from our president's nether regions. As the Oompa Loompas were performing their customary song and dance routine mocking Putin's decision making, the foul spray took immediate effect. Scientists are now studying the Oompa Lobsters in an attempt to find out if they can be eaten without ill effects.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 300x173] [View Full Size image _x_]

In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* In spite of reports by bungling Western media sources, President Putin has placed General Gerasimov in charge of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine not, as some Western sources claim, due to any dissatisfaction with the military effort so far but instead to allow promotion for Sergei Surovkin as a reward for his loyal service. In a speech at the Legion of Doom yesterday Putin announced that Surovkin will be honored with the rank of Marshal and placed in charge of the Russian Army food service meat grinder division, a role traditionally given to loyal generals in recognition of their past accomplishments. In his new role Marshal Surovkin will be given the traditional Marshal's Meat Hat, the ceremonial Silver Cleaver, and a final shove into the grinder. Memorial services will be held next Thursday.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the hilariously drunken and reprobate taxi driver Jon snorted bath salts and claimed to be a Nobel prize winning ass physicist named Santos before being elected to the United States House of Representatives was not a coded message to our agents sowing discord in the American government. This was instead an earnest plea to all nations to investigate this previously unexplored branch of the physical sciences.

* In an unfortunate turn of events, the occult specialists from St. Petersburg Eldritch University investigating the toxic effluent from the Kremlin's toilets accidentally redirected the flow of mutagenic sewage towards the Kremlin conference room, with the tragic results that the nest of Oompa Loompas which had taken up residence in Putin's giant conference table were completely sprayed with otherworldly nastiness from our president's nether regions. As the Oompa Loompas were performing their customary song and dance routine mocking Putin's decis ...


For the record, I was completely sober where I came up with 'Oompa Lobsters'
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Don't need a special recipe, what uses beef can use horse. My family used to eat horse and beef fondue for Christmas dinner.


This reminds me of the bit where an Icelandic leader recommended that Icelanders should accept Christianity, provided that they could still eat horse meat soup.

As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Politicians who are popular in Ukraine, Soledar still holds, cute women with sunflowers, the dogs of Bakhmut, R2-D2 and an A-10 produce what?, murals in Kupyansk, life imitates Banksy, Dubious Cat, and a pony on a bomb all are in there.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Whoops, completely blanked on posting this yesterday. A little too busy with this organizational retreat and getting my slides ready for it.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 31 to January 6 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.


Didn't you say exactly this yesterday? You might want to occasionally edit the boilerplate.
 
Polish Hussar
35 minutes ago  
Good article about Soledar from Michael D. Weiss and James Rushton:

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/CasualArtyFan/status/1613304555336351745
 
LoneVVolf
30 minutes ago  

fasahd: When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.


The past few years it seems like the mods have been enforcing their own personal preferences and beliefs instead of the Fark rules.  Since the censored posts get poofed with no placeholder, unaffected people can't see how often it's happening.  Try to log a ticket to challenge it, and it appears to go to the same people that deleted your post, so have fun with that.  You learn to just simmer in quiet rage for a while and move on.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: fasahd: When this started, people other than myself posted gore. It was suggested that maybe a NSFW label would be appropriate. Not everyone wants to see that stuff. Yeah, okay thread monitor, that sounds like a fair rule. When guinea pigs came along, I posted a culinary image of cuy from an established epicurean website which wouldn't have batted an eye on the food tab. I was asked to refrain, as not all people are accustomed to that as a food and found it offensive. I obliged to the thread monitors. A bunny day came along and there were no submissions of hasenpfeffer. I try to play nice and get along with others. I never understood ponies, but rather look forward to that evening contribution. Everything has it's place here. I place a reminder that this is about Ukraine and can we not talk about toy robots all day, and I get dogpiled. Go figure. Have fun people.

The past few years it seems like the mods have been enforcing their own personal preferences and beliefs instead of the Fark rules.  Since the censored posts get poofed with no placeholder, unaffected people can't see how often it's happening.  Try to log a ticket to challenge it, and it appears to go to the same people that deleted your post, so have fun with that.  You learn to just simmer in quiet rage for a while and move on.


It doesn't. They're just not clear about it when they talk to you.
 
Polish Hussar
25 minutes ago  
Soledar update from War Monitor:

https://nitter.net/WarMonitor3/status/1613499601255911424
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the Michael Weiss & James Rushton article I posted earlier, Igor Girkin (the conflict's most verbose convicted war criminal) is claiming on Telegram that "Ukraine's defensive lines were unbroken and that they had retreated to a 'new line of defense on the Western outskirts, relying on the salt mines.'"
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
How is Wagner more competent than the actual military?
 
TenJed_77
23 minutes ago  

talkertopc: ue for Christmas dinner.


J'adore manger du cheval, mais c'est un peu maigre pour certain plats.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: How is Wagner more competent than the actual military?


...it's not?
 
Polish Hussar
20 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: How is Wagner more competent than the actual military?


Are they more competent or are they just more willing to take casualties?  The U.S. is estimating 4,100 dead and 10,000 wounded Wagnerites out of a total force of 50,000.  That's a 28% casualty rate.
 
TenJed_77
18 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: KangTheMad: How is Wagner more competent than the actual military?

Are they more competent or are they just more willing to take casualties?  The U.S. is estimating 4,100 dead and 10,000 wounded Wagnerites out of a total force of 50,000.  That's a 28% casualty rate.


Good. Give the Ukrainians time I'm sure they'll do better.
 
Muta
17 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: How is Wagner more competent than the actual military?


In terms of ability to fight, the Wagner Group are no better than the Russian military.  They have better arms though so their incompetence is hidden a little better.
 
