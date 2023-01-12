 Skip to content
(ABC 15 News)   The most unlucky criminal of the week is this robber pointing a .45 at store clerk's head when 3 gun-toting customers are around. Bonus: son, you got a panty on your head   (wpde.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ringo and Honeybunny look like they've had a rough time of it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a really rough 39.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thought this was a repeat, but no. Women's-panties-on-face-while-committing-robbery trifecta in play?
 
Merltech
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Thought this was a repeat, but no. Women's-panties-on-face-while-committing-robbery trifecta in play?


Possible leader of the gang
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey you know what would have made this better?

Nobody pointing guns at anybody.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the people with the carry permits didnt shoot the guy.  Some people that carry (I know a couple) are looking for an opportunity to shoot someone.  Like Francis.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you've settled on your criminal career as being one of convenience store robberies, you might as well just get a mop pushing job. It's the same money and much safer.
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This could have turned out very bad if the guy shot the clerk.  You cooperate with armed robbers, get them out ASAP to prevent any loss of life.
The robber is more likely to panic and do worse things when presented with more pressure.  These (in this case only) concealed carry people just wanted to play cowboy and greatly increased the risk to the employees life.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That article seems torn from the pages of See? More Guns are Good!
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

XanthPrime: This could have turned out very bad if the guy shot the clerk.  You cooperate with armed robbers, get them out ASAP to prevent any loss of life.
The robber is more likely to panic and do worse things when presented with more pressure.  These (in this case only) concealed carry people just wanted to play cowboy and greatly increased the risk to the employees life.


Yup. People who risk a felony armed robbery conviction for the cash in a convenience store register are not known for clear, rational thinking.


"Oh, they're pointing a gun at me!! I guess I better surrender."
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Were they clean?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

XanthPrime: This could have turned out very bad if the guy shot the clerk.  You cooperate with armed robbers, get them out ASAP to prevent any loss of life.
The robber is more likely to panic and do worse things when presented with more pressure.  These (in this case only) concealed carry people just wanted to play cowboy and greatly increased the risk to the employees life.


You're right. the people should have just shot him. If you pull your weapon, it should be to use it. Period.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Geoff Peterson: XanthPrime: This could have turned out very bad if the guy shot the clerk.  You cooperate with armed robbers, get them out ASAP to prevent any loss of life.
The robber is more likely to panic and do worse things when presented with more pressure.  These (in this case only) concealed carry people just wanted to play cowboy and greatly increased the risk to the employees life.

You're right. the people should have just shot him. If you pull your weapon, it should be to use it. Period.


Not everyone is eager for lifelong PTSD
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Not everyone is eager for lifelong PTSD


and the legal hassles dealing with the cops and DA....

"Why did you shoot?:
"he had a gun"
"was he pointing at you?"
"well, no but.."
"and we noticed you shot him in the back"
"well, I feared for my safety"
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Geoff Peterson: XanthPrime: This could have turned out very bad if the guy shot the clerk.  You cooperate with armed robbers, get them out ASAP to prevent any loss of life.
The robber is more likely to panic and do worse things when presented with more pressure.  These (in this case only) concealed carry people just wanted to play cowboy and greatly increased the risk to the employees life.

You're right. the people should have just shot him. If you pull your weapon, it should be to use it. Period.

Not everyone is eager for lifelong PTSD


Nor would I be, but the poster above is correct, by pulling their weapons and not using them, they put the clerk's life in danger...likely over nothing, as insurance covers that shiat.

tl;dr, I'm not saying they should have pulled, but if they did, they should have used.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geoff Peterson: If you pull your weapon, it should be to use it must taste blood before being returned. Period.
 
