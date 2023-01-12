 Skip to content
(CBS News)   You get behind of the wheel drunk, you go to jail. But if you're a cop, you get a promotion. Sadly not a repeat   (cbsnews.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, this IS a repeat- too many times to even imagine, across the country.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, but his boss had a very frank conversation with him. Hasn't he suffered enough?
 
zez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Yeah, but his boss had a very frank conversation with him. Hasn't he suffered enough?


Did they pray about it together?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK-so he hasn't repeated...yet.

We'll hear from him again in due time.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OK-so he hasn't repeated...yet.

We'll hear from him again in due time.


It's the Aurora PD. He'll beat up or shoot a minority kid any week now. They have a quota to maintain.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nothing changed in 3 and a half years.  He's been drunk every day and never punished.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In March 2019, Meier was found drunk while on duty and at the wheel of a running Aurora police vehicle near Buckley Air Base. Meier was in a full police uniform and was armed. He was so unresponsive, first responders had to break a car window to get to the officer.

Yes, but he didn't even get into an accident. Being that drunk and not killing someone deserves an award!

But Meier was never arrested or charged with DUI, as command officers deemed it a medical situation. Meier's blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit for DUI and he admitted to drinking to the point of impairment.

He had severe alcohol poisoning! He could have died! It was most certainly a medical situation.

/He should have driven off a cliff
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's saudi aurora so it hardly counts.

Also the mayor is a white supremacist

The chief of police is a trumper from houston
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like we Farkers are pretty cynical about personal rehabilitation.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: It's saudi aurora so it hardly counts.

Also the mayor is a white supremacist

The chief of police is a trumper from houston


Trumper? He spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But Meier was never arrested or charged with DUI, as command officers deemed it a medical situation. Meier's blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit for DUI and he admitted to drinking to the point of impairment.


Oh, the command officers "deemed it a medical situation" that this pig was 5X the legal limit for DUI, fully armed and in uniform and unconcious in a police car? Oh, that's fine then.

Meanwhile I know a guy who was passed out in his parked car and got woken up by the police, who arrested him for drunk driving even though the car wasn't running. Since he had the keys in his pocket, he was determined to be "in control of the vehicle" and thus arrestable.

Sure must be nice to be a member of the Pig Club, where you can get away with so much asshole behavior.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


White privilege and Blue Lives Matter. The 'children of God'.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good example to set for the public and they wonder why nobody trusts or respects them.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just because they're government employees doesn't mean they aren't also gang members.
 
rahvindel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said when he learned of the pending promotion and Meier's history, "I did bring him in and spoke with him. I actually had him come in and we had a very frank conversation."

Art Acevedo? That explains everything right there.
 
benelane [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Betty White

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
