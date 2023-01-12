 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   What's his Fark handle?   (mediaite.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope, Politico cybersecurity reporter Eric Geller, Hitler Youth, Pope John Paul II, Mary Margaret Olohan, Geller's tweet, senior reporter  
•       •       •

1075 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yes. The tweet is a clear violation of our social media policy and was both inaccurate and offensive," replied Dayspring to Brand.

Nah.  It was pithy, but accurate.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's... not wrong, maybe insensitive, but not wrong...
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former leader of a morally bankrupt religious cult. Good riddance.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politico cancels reporter for reporting accurately.

Can't say I'm surprised
 
ominousinc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest Abe?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should all say nice things about him.  I'll start.

He led a much more established and elaborate grifting scam than Joel Osteen.  Under his leadership, the church managed to survive a rampant pedophile ring.  He had excellent taste in fun hats.  Grifting the vulnerable while pretending to be a charitable organization is impressively evil, if you're into that kind of thing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...
I don't have an alibi.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacked after complaints from those bastions of truth and good taste, the Heritage Foundation and a communications director for the Republican Party. 🙄
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: "Yes. The tweet is a clear violation of our social media policy and was both inaccurate and offensive," replied Dayspring to Brand.

Nah.  It was pithy, but accurate.


Yeah, what was inaccurate? That he's dead?
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still too much reverence for the papacy in this country.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the head Twat defends the Capo di Tutti Trumpi routinely, I am not at all surprised.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All powerful religions protect pedophiles.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only crime that seems to get punished these days is telling people the truth.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Still too much reverence for the papacy in this country.


This country has a blind spot towards christianity in general. People just flat out refuse to see the abuse.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pedophiles are evil and they're after our kids!"

"Well, bye Pope who shielded pedophiles for far too long."

"DON'T YOU DARE LIBEL THE POPE'S GOOD NAME!"

For a political party, the Republicans sure love to talk about pedophiles and their enablers as long as they're liberal and non-white.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Holy Roman Mafia sheds a tear.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Munden: "Yes. The tweet is a clear violation of our social media policy and was both inaccurate and offensive," replied Dayspring to Brand.

Nah.  It was pithy, but accurate.

Yeah, what was inaccurate? That he's dead?


He should've said "pederast protector," not pedophile protector.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah meanwhile Pope Ratzinger called us out for being baby killers. F*ck you, that piece of shiat better be burning in Hell.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, spot the lie ...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That people the world over haven't risen up and burnt every Catholic church to the ground is a testament to how much influence their money has in government.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But he didn't refer to him as "John Ratzenberger" or make a Cheers reference, so I don't know about the FARK handle.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: August11: Still too much reverence for the papacy in this country.

This country has a blind spot towards christianity in general. People just flat out refuse to see the abuse.


Yup. As a country that supposedly loves freedom, we strangely have a crush on hierarchy and oppressive systems.

I'm genuinely shocked at the response to the tweet.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.