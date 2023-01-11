 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Colorado's "smoke some meth and close a library" tour moves from Boulder to Englewood. Get your tickets now   (kdvr.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, Methamphetamine, Honda Civic, bathrooms of the Boulder Public Library, Public library, Colorado, main library, Occupational safety and health, north Civic Center lobby  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Get some loud MF'ing smoke detectors in there.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Englewood Public Library has been temporarily closed due to unhealthy levels of methamphetamine, the city said Wednesday.

I'm not saying I condone it, but I understand it; I had to read Ulysses, too.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is considered a healthy level of meth?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

little big man: Get some loud MF'ing smoke detectors in there.


Meth doesn't set off smoke detectors unless you blow it directly into the sensor or fog out a small room.

There are detectors purpose-built for meth, but those are small-run, still under patent, and expensive as hell. There are several gas detectors that can detect it as well, but those are lab-grade and even more expensive.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Talk about speed reading
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was my understanding that there would be no meth.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So Kirk Cameron's book tour can't land there?   WORTH IT!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: What is considered a healthy level of meth?


500mg

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mistahtom: What is considered a healthy level of meth?


5mg every 4 hours is what we gave pilots during Desert Storm, probably based on years of case studies from SAC.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: mistahtom: What is considered a healthy level of meth?

5mg every 4 hours is what we gave pilots during Desert Storm, probably based on years of case studies from SAC.


Dextro tablets are stillissued in every USN, USAF, and US Army pilot survival kit. 24 tablets, 5mg dextro, 2mg fluoxetrine. Twice a day.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.