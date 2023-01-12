 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   God sends city workers to clear homeless encampment near one of his Seattle houses   (capitolhillseattle.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

646 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who isare Harry and Meghan 🙄
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Southern States are bussing migrants to the Midwest and Northeast I think it only fair that the Weet/Northwest send their homeless to the South.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thoughts and prayers, blah blah blah
 
freidog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is as Jesus said: that what you do until the least of my people, good, those motherfarkers deserved it.  Get a damn job already.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Unified Care Team".  Sort of like "Citizens United". Well played.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: "Unified Care Team".  Sort of like "Citizens United". Well played.


And "Focus on the Family".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We want them to get help," said the church, "just not here."
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God-botherers of all religions are the least compassionate people on the planet.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The site goes on and on about clearing homeless camps with "urgency and compassion" but nothing about what happens to the unhoused afterwards.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like how everyone is quick to jump on churches as being hypocrites.  While that's true, no one is actually doing anything to help the homeless.  The homeless are just shipped out of town like cattle by local governments because the electorate doesn't actually want to help.  They just want the homeless out of sight.  NIMBYs indeed.
They're not a problem if they're not seen.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Interesting how America is the only developed nation on earth with

• runaway homelessness
• rampant gun violence
• no universal healthcare

It's almost as if America is a farking shiathole.
Wonder what'll be like in America after both China and India have surpassed it economically and technologically, which is predicted by the mid-2030s
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Interesting how America is the only developed nation on earth with

• runaway homelessness
• rampant gun violence
• no universal healthcare

It's almost as if America is a farking shiathole.
Wonder what'll be like in America after both China and India have surpassed it economically and technologically, which is predicted by the mid-2030s


Regardless I'll wager you won't move to either of those places.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
John answered, "Anyone who has two shirts should point and laugh at the one who has none."
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.