(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man who dreamed since a child about having an exotic bird charged with grand theft of domestic fowl and felony grand theft. Might finally get his own cage where he can see a cockatoo   (ktla.com) divider line
    Amusing, Ventura County, California, Camarillo, California, Bird, Santa Paula, California, Ventura, California, resident Michael Wear, California State Route 126, Fillmore, California  
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"one count of grand theft of domestic fowl"

he's afoul of fowl law!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby
 
mulletor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a dodo
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

