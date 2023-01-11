 Skip to content
(Dead Social)   Want to make sure your last words on social media are pithy or poignant or take a swipe at your ex? Of course there's an app for that   (deadsocial.org) divider line
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pretty sure we can independently create this for Fark.

Someone please let Drew know we've found a viable way to monetize BeyondFark.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
static.spin.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We provide a rage of online tools, resources and support mechanisms to help deliver this.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I (used to) know this POS who got run over by a boat on a lake and got killed and his last *public* Facebook post was about getting high and it also used the n-word.

Of course he was white.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
#DeleteMyBrowserHistory
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I swear, if I get the chance....this is me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm going to try for some style if I can in my last moments...

Fark user imageView Full Size


*Closing credits*
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Pretty sure we can independently create this for Fark.

Someone please let Drew know we've found a viable way to monetize BeyondFark.


I don't want anyone using my Fark account after I die. I've posted enough stupid things as it is. I don't trust anyone in my family especially any of them likely to post on Fark.

For all I know, a couple of them might be reading this.

I guess they can have my Reddit account as long as they keep posting in the same spirit as I did.

But such posts should be clearly labeled as "In Memory Of".

But how will Drew know when I die?   It's not like I've arranged to send him a death certificate and even if I did would he lock my account?
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow! That site can be a doozy of a rabbit-hole...subby Got Me!
 
