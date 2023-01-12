 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Hero Dad spots huge 20ft shark with his drone, becomes Jawsome after guiding lifeguards to save his wife, son and hundreds of swimmers   (thesun.ie) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hundreds?
Two or three, maybe - erryone else would have walked on waves to GTFO.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't mean to be ungracious- good skills for flexing the tech n all, but was it heroic... doesn't that imply brave in some way?  how was he brave?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The shark, of course, was drawn in by the sound of the drone.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Hundreds?
Two or three, maybe - erryone else would have walked on waves to GTFO.


You don't have to swim faster than the shark.  You just have to swim faster than your swim buddy.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's harder and harder by the year to deliver candygrams.
 
Defenestrater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

433: It's harder and harder by the year to deliver candygrams.


Not for dolphins.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: dionysusaur: Hundreds?
Two or three, maybe - erryone else would have walked on waves to GTFO.

You don't have to swim faster than the shark.  You just have to swim faster than your swim buddy.


I am so screwed.
 
brewskeys
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That shark must have an absolutely massive stomach to be able to swallow hundreds of people. That or it was clowns in the water.
 
adamatari
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thing is, they were out there before the drones... most of the time, they don't do anything to anyone. Still in favor of caution and getting out of the water when they're cruising nearby, since occasionally one does bite someone, but it's a bit hyperbolic.

There was the woman off Maui this year who apparently got eaten by a tiger shark, so I'm not saying stay to swim. Just saying sharks being there doesn't equal shark attack.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Electrician David, 36, said: "Good job I had my drone up there. If it was in the shallows, it was looking for prey."

.
Count on an electrician to inflate his own importance while also pretending to know what he's talking about.
 
