Russia removes commander of Ukraine invasion forces. No word if he is about to fall out a window
    Russia, Ukraine, Russia's operations, Ukrainians, Gen Surovikin - now, Russia's defence ministry, Russia's hawkish military bloggers, Military  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think Russia is just signalling an upcoming window update and restart.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's already fallen out of a window.

It just won't be reported happen until next week.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't care how Russians die just as long as they do.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, someone was commanding them?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No window probably, he's staying on but being taken down a notch as part of an internal power play by the Army/SecDef against the Wagner faction (which he's close to).

/if I assume correctly from the headline (dnrtfa)
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Replaced him with the guy that commanded the invasion!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
another one?  THey come out of some sort of nested doll or grown like flowers?
 
DVD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't know if the dismissed general had more of an effect on the current state of the war than Generals Mud or Winter, but it felt like the quality of Orc warfare had risen a bit lately.  So if he's gone, then I suppose we'll see if the Russians just removed their last semi-competent high commander or not.

This could be a very good thing for Ukraine, in restoring the lack of training and general stupidity up to previous levels and giving Ukraine breathing room for bigger pushes on getting the Orcs out entirely.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Minutemen - King Of The Hill
Youtube D2BtgmawhCw
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fark the mountain, work for your friends and family
 
