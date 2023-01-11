 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Investigation into the racist, homophobic, Minnesota, Sheriff who just got a DWI conviction found he needed a promotion and 20k/year raise   (cbsnews.com) divider line
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be shocking, if not for all the other times this exact thing has happened.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he doesn't mind investigations...all that paid time off to work on his DC campaign.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go halfway dude! There's a Fentanyl exposure retirement vacation home with your name written on it!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what we really need to do is end tenure for college professors and stomp out teachers' unions, right republicans?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Minnesota...
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local yokel dipshiat Sheriffs with delusions of grandeur and insane interpretations of the Constitution are gonna be a big problem soon.  Like within a few years.  As Heinlein said, there's larceny in their hearts or they wouldn't be feeding at the public trough.  Combine that larceny with too much authority and too little brains and they're gonna cause problems.  Every county and parish is a fiefdom for some asshole sheriff.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember everyone...Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and the Coup Coup Kachoo. We are not in the worst timeline.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so something did happen. Checkmate eeyores
 
blackminded
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder that being a racist homophobe is not in fact illegal in this country and in fact is barely frowned upon in polite company.

/unless you're buying a house but there's ways around that one
//or selling goods and services but the Supremes tossed that one
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It seems like they didn't have to rehire him... Why tf did they???
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZeroTheHero: It seems like they didn't have to rehire him... Why tf did they???


Because they admire and agree with him.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imma gonna have to ask how's he's homophonic...cause he's got a husband
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZeroTheHero: It seems like they didn't have to rehire him... Why tf did they???


They do there's a state statute  that forces this, Bob fletcher got his job back with the Saint Paul police when he lost his election years ago, Rich Stanek, the guy Dave Hutchinson beat, had the option too. It's any elected official in minnesota does.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Imma gonna have to ask how's he's homophonic...cause he's got a husband


Nevermind turned the ad blocker off and saw the report, man he sucks
 
Loucifer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Imma gonna have to ask how's he's homophonic...cause he's got a husband


He doesn't know his husband is gay.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Imma gonna have to ask how's he's homophonic...cause he's got a husband


Maybe he's one of them self hating guys?

Actually tfa just said he was accused of racist, sexist, and bullying behavior.  Maybe subby threw in homophobic because that usually goes hand in hand with the others.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: DrunkenIrishOD: Imma gonna have to ask how's he's homophonic...cause he's got a husband

He doesn't know his husband is gay.


Makes sense
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now, we're just throwing commas, around.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loucifer: DrunkenIrishOD: Imma gonna have to ask how's he's homophonic...cause he's got a husband

He doesn't know his husband is gay.


He's not gay, his husband sucks his dick!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder why people hate cops.
And why Republicans love cops.
It's a mystery.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Now, we're just throwing commas, around.


Walken, is that, you?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd say this is the face of a guy who peaked in middle school. He's a quarter-wit who'll get to see a lucrative retirement. Unless his partner files for divorce on general principle and is awarded the majority of his pension.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wonder why people hate cops.
And why Republicans love cops.
It's a mystery.


I wonder who people who hate cops call when they need help.
 
